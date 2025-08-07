Dear friend,

Yesterday, Nation First showed you what many once mocked as nonsense, now confirmed by the very institutions that tried to bury the truth.

Today, we look forward.

Because the playbook hasn’t changed. The same elites who scoffed at MKUltra, denied COINTELPRO, and erased Operation Northwoods from history are now gaslighting the public all over again, only this time it’s digital, global, and more coordinated than ever.

Some of what you’re about to read might sound outrageous. That’s exactly what they want you to think. Because the more absurd a claim sounds, the easier it is to discredit… right up until the documents leak, the whistleblower talks, or the classified files quietly confirm it all.