Dear friend,

Let me hit you with a truth bomb right out of the gate: some of the wildest, most shocking conspiracy theories in history, the ones governments swore up and down were “crazy,” turned out to be absolutely real.

No longer conspiracy theories. Just conspiracies.

I’m not talking about some basement-dweller’s fever dream. I’m talking about ironclad, declassified, government-documented operations that blew the lid off the so-called “official narrative”. Operations that once got you mocked, silenced, or even watched, just for talking about them.

For those not familiar with the events below, buckle up. What you’re about to read isn’t speculation but, rather, history, backed by hard evidence: leaked memos, whistleblower testimony, government admissions, declassified documents, and more.

Time and again, governments have denied serious allegations, only for declassified documents and whistleblowers to later confirm them as true.

Several infamous historical conspiracies once dismissed as fantasy were eventually proven real through official admissions and leaked evidence.

A growing number of modern suspicions, still unconfirmed, exhibit striking similarities in narrative denial and coordinated suppression.

Institutions in power often follow the same playbook: ridicule the sceptics, suppress the facts, and delay the reckoning.

History teaches that vigilance, transparency, and public pressure are the only defences against manipulation masquerading as governance.

Here are 10 proven historical conspiracy theories that went from dismissed rumours to undeniable facts… followed, tomorrow, by 10 contemporary ones that, if history repeats itself (as it always does), could very well be next in line for exposure.

10 Proven “Conspiracy Theories”

1. MKUltra (1953-1973)

The CIA secretly ran human experimentation programs in universities, hospitals, and prisons, testing LSD, electroshock, and sensory deprivation. People were dosed without their knowledge. The goal? Mind control. The truth came out in 1975 when the Church Committee hearings exposed surviving records that had escaped destruction. Witness testimony and declassified documents confirmed the program's shocking scale.

2. COINTELPRO (1956-1971)

Civil rights leaders, anti-war activists, and Black Power groups suspected the FBI was infiltrating and sabotaging their movements. They were right. In 1971, activists broke into an FBI office and leaked internal documents revealing a program called COINTELPRO, designed to "expose, disrupt, misdirect, discredit, or otherwise neutralize" these groups. Later Senate investigations confirmed the dirty tricks and illegal spying.

3. Operation Northwoods (1962)

The Pentagon proposed staging fake terrorist attacks on Americans to justify war with Cuba. Ideas included bombing Miami, hijacking planes, and sinking boats of Cuban refugees. The plan was real and signed by the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff. Declassified in 1997, the documents revealed the terrifying willingness of military elites to sacrifice innocent lives for geopolitical gain. Thankfully, JFK rejected the proposal.

4. NSA Mass Surveillance (2001-2013)

For years, those warning of mass government spying were called paranoid. Then, in 2013, Edward Snowden leaked top-secret NSA documents proving the U.S. was collecting metadata from phone calls, emails, and internet activity on a global scale, including on its own citizens, all without warrants. The programs had names like PRISM and XKeyscore. Court rulings later deemed some of this surveillance illegal.

5. Operation Mockingbird (1948-1975)

Critics long claimed the CIA had media assets shaping public opinion. It was true. Operation Mockingbird was a CIA initiative to recruit journalists from major outlets like the New York Times, CBS, and Newsweek to disseminate propaganda. The 1975 Church Committee unearthed documents and testimony confirming the Agency's involvement in manipulating domestic and foreign media for decades.

6. Operation Paperclip (1945-1959)

After WWII, over 1,500 Nazi scientists, including SS officers and war criminals, were secretly brought to the U.S. to work on rocket and weapons programs. President Truman had banned hiring Nazis, so U.S. intelligence agencies falsified records to get around it. The truth came out through declassified State Department and DoD memos, revealing the cover-up.

7. Gulf of Tonkin Lie (1964)

The U.S. claimed North Vietnam launched two attacks on American ships in the Gulf of Tonkin. The second attack never happened. Yet this fabricated incident was used to escalate the Vietnam War. Declassified NSA records and internal communications revealed that intelligence was distorted to fit the narrative. In 2005, the NSA released a report confirming the second attack was fiction.

8. The Tuskegee Experiment (1932-1972)

The U.S. Public Health Service told 600 Black men in Alabama they were being treated for “bad blood,” but in reality, they were being studied for untreated syphilis. Even after penicillin was found to be a cure, treatment was deliberately withheld. The experiment was exposed by journalist Jean Heller in 1972. Outrage followed, and Congressional hearings confirmed the full extent of the government’s deception. President Clinton formally apologised in 1997.

9. The 1953 Iranian Coup

Iran’s elected Prime Minister, Mohammad Mossadegh, was overthrown in a coup orchestrated by the CIA and British MI6. The reason? He tried to nationalise Iranian oil, threatening Western profits. For decades, the U.S. denied involvement. But in 2013, the CIA declassified documents admitting it had organised the coup, bribed politicians, and funded protests to topple Mossadegh and install the Shah.

10. The Lavon Affair (1954)

Israeli military intelligence recruited Egyptian Jews to plant bombs in American and British targets in Egypt, intending to blame the Muslim Brotherhood and strain Egypt’s ties with the West. The plan failed, and the operatives were caught. Israel denied involvement for decades. Then in 2005, the Israeli government honoured the surviving agents, confirming what had long been dismissed as a conspiracy theory.

Tomorrow, we’ll look at 10 contemporary “conspiracy theories” that could eventually be proven true.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

P.S. To my supporters in the Mackay Region:

I’m asking you to back my father, Ian Christensen, in the upcoming Mackay Regional Council by-election.

He’s a lifelong local, a small businessman, and the son of a cane farmer. He taught me the values I carried into politics: hard work, straight talk, and standing up for what’s right.

Now he’s stepping up to serve our region. No spin. No perks. Just a genuine local voice who’ll fight for fairer rates, better services, and real accountability.

If you supported me, I’m asking you to vote 1 Ian Christensen.

Let’s keep someone on Mackay Regional Council who will speak up for you.

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, 217 Hansens Road, Te Kowai, Mackay