2024 wasn’t just another year—it was a battleground for the soul of humanity. The globalists threw everything they had at us: election rigging, corporate wokeism, surveillance tools disguised as innovation, and relentless attacks on faith, freedom, and family. But here’s the thing—they underestimated the people.

From America to Geneva, from boardrooms to classrooms, the tide began to turn. These 10 events weren’t just headlines—they were flashpoints in the war against globalist control. The truth is breaking through, and the fight for freedom is only just beginning.

A quick note: Nation First is on its 2 week annual break right now. Regular editions will begin again on Monday, 6 January 2025.

1. The U.S. Election: Trump vs. the Deep State

Despite massive fraud and shady schemes to rig the 2024 election, the American people rose up and delivered a crushing blow to the Deep State and the globalist elite. Donald Trump called out attempts to manipulate the vote, exposing corruption in Pennsylvania and beyond. But here’s what the elites didn’t count on: the people weren’t asleep this time. They rejected the lies, the propaganda, and the rigged system, and they reclaimed their nation. This election wasn’t just about Trump—it was about the people standing up and saying, “We will not be ruled!”

Source: InfoWars

2. Middle East Tensions: Biblical Prophecy or Endless War?

Violence in Middle East escalated in 2024, with fears of the annihilation of Israel aligning eerily with biblical prophecies. Meanwhile, some pointed to Israel’s “permanent war economy” as a driving force behind the unrest. Is this divine destiny or manipulation by the merchants of death?

Sources: CBN and Security in Context

3. Parents Rising Against the Indoctrination Machine

Parents across the world took a stand against radical ideologies in schools, from gender theory to Critical Race Theory. The parental rights movement wasn’t just about education—it was a rejection of the globalist agenda to indoctrinate children.

Source: Newsweek

4. WHO Pandemic Treaty Blocked

The World Health Organization’s attempt to secure a global pandemic treaty was stopped in its tracks. This treaty would have handed over sweeping powers to unelected bureaucrats, but resistance from freedom-loving nations ensured it failed.

Source: Breitbart

5. Woke Corporations Face the Backlash

Massive boycotts crushed Disney, Bud Light, and other woke corporations in 2024. The people made it clear: we’re done with your agendas. This wasn’t just economic—it was cultural.

Source: Daily Wire

6. AI and the Transhumanist Agenda

The rapid rise of AI continued to fuel fears of a transhumanist dystopia in 2024. This isn’t progress—it’s control. As debates about ethics raged on, it became clear that AI is the elites’ latest tool for dehumanisation.

Source: Big Data Dissent

7. Christians Face Global Persecution

The persecution of Christians reached new heights in 2024. From churches being burned in Africa to oppressive laws in Asia, believers faced relentless attacks. The Open Doors World Watch List revealed that over 365 million Christians are now living under persecution—ignored by Western media.

Source: Open Doors

8. The Fall of ESG Policies

Once heralded as the future of corporate governance, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) policies saw their downfall in 2024. Critics exposed their flaws, and corporations began to reject the restrictive frameworks. The tide is turning against this globalist tool.

Source: Forbes

9. CBDCs: Financial Surveillance on the Rise

Countries like Australia moved forward with Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), marketing them as innovative financial tools. But critics warned they’re nothing more than surveillance systems designed to track and control every transaction.

Source: Reserve Bank of Australia

10. China’s Aggression Exposed

China made bold moves in 2024, ramping up military drills and vowing to take a hard line on Taiwan independence. The globalists stayed silent, exposing their complicity in China’s authoritarian rise. This isn’t just geopolitics—it’s a the freedom of the peaceful people of Taiwan on the line.

Source: Reuters

It seems 2024 was the year the globalists overplayed their hand. They thought they could tighten their grip on humanity with fraud, fear, and control, but instead, they revealed their weakness. Across the world, people began to rise up—exposing corruption, rejecting woke corporatism, and fighting back against the surveillance state.

The cracks in their agenda are now undeniable. From the defeat of the WHO’s pandemic treaty to the backlash against their ESG stranglehold, this was the year the elites faced resistance they never expected. But this isn’t just a fight about policies or politics—it’s a battle for the very future of humanity.

The stakes have never been higher, and the forces of freedom are gaining ground. In 2025, the fight continues, and the people are ready.

