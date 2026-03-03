Dear friend,

Wasn’t Trump supposed to end the forever wars?

Earlier this week, we ran a piece criticising Donald Trump over his war with Iran. Some readers were surprised at that.

However, that criticism was not about defending Iran. It was not blind support for the Ayatollah like the left and the Islamists engage in. Rather, it was about defending the promise to end endless war.

The history of forever wars that America has engaged in (principally via the neo-conservatives and the establishment Left) has led to nothing but death, higher taxes, higher prices, geographic destablisation, and a horde of Islamist refugees seeking entry into the West.

While America has caused such wars, the reality is that the problems these wars create are something the whole world is burdened with, including Australia. Afghanistan destabilised a region and sent waves of displacement across the world. Syria fractured, and Europe buckled under migration pressure. Australia was alson told to absorb the fallout.

If Iran collapses, how many more will be told to relocate here?

Donald Trump knew this was a serious issue before he ran for President. That’s why he committed to ending these “forever wars” once and for all… which really begs the question as to what the hell changed to deliver the absolute nightmare we are seeing play out in Iran and across the Middle East right now.

If you don’t believe me, read on to see 10 moments where Donald Trump argued against war, including war with Iran.

Here are 10 times Trump spoke out against war:

Trump was against regime change and America being the world policeman

“Our policy of never-ending war, regime change, and nation-building is being replaced by the clear-eyed pursuit of American interests. It is the job of our military to protect our security, not to be the policeman of the world.”

No war with Trump

“You’re not going to have a war with me…”

Trump Wanted the Endless War to End

Trump Didn’t Want the US to be the Policeman of the Middle East

Trump was supposed to be the pro-peace President.

Trump said endless wars meant unlimited spending and death.

Trump said Obama would start a war with Iran because he was too weak at negotiation.

There was supposed to be a glorious end to forever wars under Trump.

Trump lambasted his political enemies for wanting and causing endless wars, including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Liz Cheney, and John McCain, amongst others.

Trump campaigned against Kamala Harris’s push for endless wars in this advertisement aired during the 2024 presidential election.

And there’s plenty more where all that came from.

The reality is that Donald Trump ran against endless wars and regime change. He mocked the architects of Iraq. He warned about war with Iran. He said endless wars bankrupt nations and cost lives.

So, what happened to cause the current war with Iran?

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

