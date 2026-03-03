Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Thorp's avatar
Ron Thorp
32m

In answer to your question, George, Trump is a puppet of the Zionists who have infiltrated countries all around the world. I have lost all respect for Trump.

Reply
Share
Corinne smith's avatar
Corinne smith
10m

Jesus said in His Olivet Discourse - Matthew 24 - v6 'And you will hear of wars and rumours of wards; see that you are not alarmed; for this must take place, but the end is not yet. v7 For nation will rise against nation and kingdom against kingdom (ethnic struggles); and there will be famines and earthquakes in various places; all this is but the beginning of the birth pangs. Jesus told us that 'wars and rumours of wars' would characterise the End Times. Wars wont cease until Jesus returns at His 2nd Coming and He ushers in His Millennial Kingdom.. Trump, in essence, is against wars. However, it is my view, that God is using Trump - 'for such a time as this' - (as He did Queen Esther) as God Himself advances HIS plans at the End of the Age. The hideous Regime in Iran has tortured the people of that country since 1979 relentlessly and without mercy. Right now, countless people 'are coming to Christ and being saved' in Iran. I ask God to protect his Chosen from martyrdom and that the Gospel will advance even further in that country. In Jeremiah 49:37 God says 'I will terrify Elam (Persia/Iran)... I will bring evil upon them, my fierce anger, says the Lord'. v38 I will set MY throne in Elam and destroy their kings and princes, says the Lord. v30. But in the latter days I will restore the fortunes of Elam, says the Lord'. Persia has a long Biblical history. God is not done there. The final conclusive SIGN of the end in Matthew 24:14 'And this Gospel of the Kingdom will be preached throughout the WHOLE world, as a testimony to ALL nations; and THEN the end will come'. With modern day technology - the Gospel of Salvation is nearing its completion to reach the whole/entire world. Maybe its not Trump. We have to remember too, that it was God who raised up the pagan Persian King Cyrus - to orchestrate the return of the Jews back to their own country after their 70 year captivity. God 'works' in ways we do not immediately understand.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Christensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture