There are now tens of thousands of people—yes, tens of thousands—illegally overstaying in Australia. They came here, cried “asylum,” got their cases assessed, and were found not to be genuine refugees. But are they gone? Are they deported?

Not even close.

They’re still here. Living among us. And Australia’s Albanese Labor Government? It’s doing sweet nothing to fix it. In fact, it’s likely to make things worse.

Over 51,000 failed asylum seekers remain in Australia unlawfully.

Labor is refusing to deport them, despite legal options being exhausted.

Activist groups are pushing for permanent protection and amnesties.

Labor-aligned academics want to scrap border protections completely.

True Australian values mean enforcing borders and protecting citizens.

According to new figures from the Australian Department of Home Affairs, over 51,000 failed asylum seekers are still in Australia after exhausting every legal avenue—including the courts. Another 43,000 are jamming up the tribunal system. Add the 28,000 still waiting for a decision, and the backlog balloons past 95,000.

But let’s focus on the real outrage: over 50,000 people have no right to be here, and yet they’re not being deported.

This isn’t just a bureaucratic backlog. It’s a crisis. A national security threat. A housing and welfare timebomb. And what’s Labor doing? Letting it fester. Letting it grow.

You think this ends with illegal overstayers? No way.

So how did we get here?

Simple: the open-border lobby has captured Labor. And now, they’re driving policy.

Let’s look at who’s really steering the ship.

The Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (ASRC)—the activist machine—wants permanent protection handed to people already rejected. They want full access to work, Medicare, study, and welfare while people sit in the system for years. Deportations? Nope. Not part of their agenda. They’re currently lobbying Labor for all of these measures to be implemented.

Labor for Refugees, a faction right inside the Australian Labor Party, is openly lobbying for sweeping amnesties. Their argument? That our post-WWII immigration legacy obligates us to let everyone stay. It’s historical guilt turned into reckless policy.

And then there’s Murdoch University’s human rights law professor Mary Anne Kenny.

She’s not just some academic. She’s been part of Labor’s own inner refugee advisory council, the Ministerial Council on Asylum Seekers and Detention. shes also an affiliate at UNSW’s Kaldor Centre—the legal engine room of the asylum industry.

Kenny is pushing a refugee policy blueprint for Labor to implement that includes:

A scrapping of offshore processing.

Giving permanent visas to people already denied protection.

Letting children sponsor their parents.

Creating new “emergency visas.”

Making detention optional.

Establish “trauma-informed” sympathetic reviews for those who’ve already failed.

Of course, all of this is all wrapped up in words like “human rights,” “fairness,” and “compassion.” But don’t be fooled—this is the administrative path to open borders.

And now? Labor has the numbers to make it all happen. Albanese’s second-term majority means no brakes, no guardrails, no excuses.

Look at what’s already happening. They’re fast-tracking protection visas, expanding permanent refugee pathways, and being lobbied hard to lift restrictions on illegal arrivals. Every signal coming out of Canberra screams weakness. Every activist letter, every academic op-ed, every bureaucratic tweak is a neon sign: Australia is open for exploitation.

They say this is about “values.” Let me tell you something: real Australian values mean putting our people first.

Not importing problems from the rest of the world.

Not dismantling the very borders that protect our sovereignty.

Let me ask you this: compassion for who?

Not for the hardworking Aussies priced out of homes because rental markets are bursting.

Not for the taxpayer footing the Centrelink bill while non-citizens game the system.

Not for our veterans, farmers or pensioners—no, they’re told to tighten their belts while Canberra “humanely” refuses to deport fake refugees.

Even now, less than five failed asylum seekers are deported involuntarily each month. That’s right—five. Out of tens of thousands.

Labor has completely lost control.

And the worst part? This is deliberate.

Do we really want to go the way of the United States, where millions of illegals live in the shadows, draining public services and fuelling political chaos?

Because that’s where we’re headed—unless we fight back now.

It’s time to draw the line. Not tomorrow. Not next year. Now.

Call your MP. Tell them you won’t tolerate tens of thousands of illegals walking free while Australians suffer.

Support our border protection advocates and demand zero tolerance for fake asylum games.

Share this article—get loud, get vocal, wake your neighbours up before it’s too late.

We either defend our borders, or we lose our nation.

And I, for one, refuse to stand by and watch Australia be sold out to globalist do-gooders and their open-border fantasies.

