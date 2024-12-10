Dear friend,

Julian Assange has been a free man for almost 170 days now, but make no mistake: the globalist establishment hasn’t stopped hunting him. Branded a felon under the Espionage Act, his conviction sends shockwaves through the foundations of press freedom and democracy. The Biden administration is unlikely to undo this travesty—after all, this is the same Joe Biden who called Assange a “high-tech terrorist.”

But not everyone in Washington has turned their back on free speech. Two courageous congressmen—Thomas Massie, a staunch defender of liberty, and James McGovern—have formally urged Biden to pardon Assange, calling the precedent set by his conviction dangerous and destructive. In their letter to Biden, they warned, “The U.S.’s pursuit of Assange has set a harmful legal precedent by opening the way for journalists to be tried under the Espionage Act.”

With Biden refusing to act, the responsibility falls to Donald Trump, a man who’s already proven his willingness to take on the Deep State and fight for truth. Here’s why Trump should take this opportunity to deliver justice, strike a blow against the globalists, and pardon Julian Assange.

THE TRUST FALL: JULIAN ASSANGE

For those who want to learn the full scope of Julian Assange’s story, I encourage you to watch the documentary The Trust Fall: Julian Assange. When filmmaker Kym Staton approached me for an interview in 2022, I didn’t hesitate.

This documentary lays bare the establishment’s war on Assange and the catastrophic consequences for press freedom. It’s now available on Films For Change, an independent, censorship-free platform.

Julian Assange’s fight is the fight for all of us. This is about defending the truth in an era of lies and holding the corrupt to account. His story isn’t over, and neither is the battle for liberty.