5 Signs The Iran War Is Getting Out of Hand
Nation First lists the warning signs you can’t afford to ignore.
Dear friend,
It doesn’t look like a world war until it does.
Not with a declaration. Not with a single moment you can point to. Most of the time, it begins when a conflict stops being contained to the battlefield and starts affecting systems far beyond it.
And this past week, that shift became visible across the Middle East.
So instead of noise, let’s focus…
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