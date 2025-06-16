787 Dreamliner a Nightmare that Should Be Grounded
Nation First looks at the Air India Flight 171 crash and the myriad of issues plaguing Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.
They didn’t even have a chance to text a loved one and say goodbye. That’s how fast it happened. One moment, 241 souls were rising into the Indian sky aboard Air India Flight 171, the next—a mangled fireball tore into a medical training centre, snuffing out the lives of passengers, pilots, students, and staff alike. Families burned alive. Infants. Elders. Newlyweds. Gone.
All of them victims of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
What happened? What should be done? Find out by reading on…
