Dear friend,

Are you tired of the political elites talking down to us, making decisions that serve their mates but leave the rest of us struggling? I know I am.

And that’s why I believe Australia’s conservative Opposition Leader Peter Dutton needs to take a long, hard look at what Donald Trump achieved – and how he did it.

There’s no room for half-measures anymore.

So what are the lessons that Dutton must adopt in Australia? Find out by reading on…