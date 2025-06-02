Nation First, by George Christensen

I'm not religious, but your post makes sense. There are basic rules that need to be followed when people live together. It's not complicated, but it does require people to be decent. And in today's society, getting decency out of someone is akin to getting blood out of a stone! :-(

I'm only in my 40s, but even I can see how far down the gurgler we've gone in society. Anything goes these days:

Morals? Who needs them.

Male/Female? Gender's fluid, didn't you know?

Money? Make as much as you can and kick whoever's down!

Family? I text them.

Friends? I post pics on Instagram.

Love? I love everything!

- which is another way of saying most people love nothing at all. Not even themselves.

What you say George makes sense. As a nation, we need to turn back to God In repentance and start living the correct way. This country has gone down the gurgler over the past 60 years. I grew up in a day when it was absolutely scandalous if people lived together without being married. Today marriage seems to have no meaning to so many, they have no understanding that the Word of God says “ the two shall become one” . Every time a person has sexual relations with another they are sharing their DNA and become one flesh with that person. It means so many are confused from sharing themselves around. This is never taught any more so ignorance is rife and mental issues abound. The media is very much at fault in this area. Language has gone into the gutter. There seems to be a severe lack of intelligent conversation without using foul language. Sorry, I could go on. I am a Christian, saved by grace, in no way into religion but I do have a love relationship with Jesus who healed me and brought me beside still waters where life is peaceful. God bless you George

