Let me say it straight: Pierre Poilievre was supposed to be Canada’s great white hope. A conservative firebrand. A bulldog against globalist overreach. A man who once knew how to say what every working-class voter was thinking—but then? He folded. He blinked. He tried to please the media, the elites, the so-called “moderates.” And what did he get in return?

Defeat. Humiliation. A left-wing Liberal majority.

(Quick note: In Canada, the major left-wing party is called the Liberal Party, whereas in Australia, the major centre-right party is called the Liberal Party).

Poilievre lost because he stopped fighting and started appeasing—Canada’s Conservatives stayed home, and the Liberals cruised in.

Australia’s Coalition is making the same mistake, offering soft tweaks instead of hard opposition just three days out from the election.

Voters don’t want safer versions of Labor—they want a reckoning on immigration, climate hysteria, and radical gender ideology.

The base is bleeding to minor parties because they see the Coalition as weak, fake, and afraid to stand for anything real.

If the Coalition won’t draw a line in the sand now, they’ll deserve the humiliation that’s coming—but the country will suffer for it.

The lesson of the Canadian election? When conservatives run from the fight, they lose. When they try to appease instead of lead, they hand victory to the enemy. And right now—this very week—Australia’s Liberal-National Coalition is walking the exact same suicidal path.

Three days out from our own election, the Coalition is out there smiling, avoiding conflict, and offering scraps on power prices while leaving Labor’s climate cult agenda untouched. No fight on mass immigration, no stand against radical gender ideology in schools, no full-throated rejection of Welcome to Country virtue-signalling before every blasted event. They’re just hoping a few minor tweaks will win back the voters.

It won’t.

Because voters don’t want better management of Labor’s agenda. They want a reckoning.

Let’s go back to Canada. Poilievre, once a man who rattled the globalist cage, decided to “tone it down.” He shook hands and played nice with Liberal leader Mark Carney. Avoided the words “immigration crisis.” Dodged talking about “woke”. And guess what? The base stayed home. Turnout in Alberta—conservative heartland—plummeted. The Liberals didn’t win by converting new hearts. They won because conservatives didn’t bother showing up.

Why should they? Poilievre gave them no reason to believe.

It’s déjà vu in Australia. Dutton’s team is being labelled “Labor-lite” by the very people they need to energise. Conservatives are going over to minor parties such as Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, Gerard Rennick People First Party, the Libertarians, and Clive Palmer’s Trumpet of Patriots. Disillusioned voters are muttering that it’s all rigged, all the same. Can you blame them? Where is the bold promise to permanently slash immigration to protect local jobs and the Australian way of life? Where is the vow to ban gender transition surgeries for kids? Where is the uncompromising rejection of climate hysteria that’s destroying our energy independence?

We’re getting platitudes. Poll-tested slogans. Policies that could’ve been written by a focus group in Sydney’s north shore.

We’re three days out, and the Coalition still hasn’t drawn the line in the sand.

Here’s what they need to do—today—if they want to avoid the same fate as Canada’s conservatives:

1. Rip up the globalist script. Ditch the 2030 net-zero goals. End the UN climate agenda. Bring manufacturing home. Sovereignty first—every time.

2. Crush the woke virus. Promise to defund the ABC, end DEI mandates in government, and strip gender ideology out of our schools and hospitals.

3. Slash immigration. Make it net-zero immigration right away and immediately seek public consensus on what the annual intake should be. Prioritise Australian citizens. End the housing crisis by stopping the flood, not subsidising the fallout.

4. Say no to fake reconciliation. Scrap Welcome to Country rituals, end race-based policy creep, and declare once and for all: one flag, one people, one law.

5. Speak directly to the people. Ditch the legacy media lapdogs. Hit TikTok. Hit X. Go live. Get raw. Be human. Because voters are crying out for someone real.

If the Coalition does none of this, then they deserve the loss that’s coming. Because people don’t want more middle managers in suits. They want warriors. They want clarity. They want conviction.

This election isn’t just about power prices or budgets. It’s about our national soul. Are we going to surrender to progressive rot and bureaucratic creep, or are we going to fight like hell for the Australia we love?

The Liberals and Nationals have just three days to decide whether they stand for something—or fall for everything. If they choose the latter, they’ll get what Poilievre got:

A hiding to nothing.

And you and I? We’ll be left to pick up the pieces.

And this Saturday—vote for the candidates who actually believe in what you believe in. Because “Labor-lite” in Australia and “Liberal-lite” in Canada is just another name for surrender.

On a final note, Poilievre found out yesterday that he had not only lost the election but also his seat in parliament. In an eerie sign of how the Australian election is paralleling the Canadian election, reports in the Australian media have circulated in the past few days that polling in Liberal leader Peter Dutton’s seat of Dickson shows it is close to falling to Labor. I hope that’s wishful thinking, but something tells me it isn’t.

