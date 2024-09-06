A disaster that befalls our nation
Nation First look at the fight to protect babies born after an abortion attempt.
Dear friend,
Earlier this week, I spoke with Lyle Shelton on his ADH TV show about the fight to protect babies born alive as a result of botched abortions
I’ve been involved in this fight since I presented the first version of the Human Rights (Children Born Alive Protection) Bill to the Australian Parliament in 2021.
As you’ll see from the video below,
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.