The United Nations (UN) is poised to unleash a global nightmare on our children.

Behind closed doors, they are crafting a treaty that could decriminalise the unthinkable—child pornography.

What they are proposing is the gateway to normalizing the sexual exploitation of children under the guise of “consent” and “privacy.” And it’s happening right now.

Article 14 of the draft UN Convention on Cybercrime allows countries to legalise materials depicting child sexual abuse, as long as the content doesn’t feature a real child.

Can you imagine the implications?

AI-generated images of children being abused—completely legal.

The twisted logic behind this proposed UN cybercrime treaty is that as long as no real children are involved, it’s harmless.

Worse still, they want to

And if that wasn’t shocking enough, they want to extend “protection” to minors who create and share their own explicit content.

They call it self-generated material. I call it exploitation.

Here’s what Article 14 of this convention states on these matters:

A State Party may require that the material identified in paragraph 2 of this article be limited to material that: (a) Depicts, describes or represents an existing person… States Parties may take steps to exclude the criminalization (sic) of: (a) Conduct by children for self-generated material depicting them; or (b) The consensual production, transmission, or possession of material described in paragraph 2 (a) to (c) of this article, where the underlying conduct depicted is legal as determined by domestic law, and where such material is maintained exclusively for the private and consensual use of the persons involved.

For complete context, paragraph 2 (a) to (c) of this article states:

For the purposes of this article, the term “child sexual abuse or child sexual exploitation material” shall include visual material, and may include written or audio content, that depicts, describes or represents any person under 18 years of age: (a) Engaging in real or simulated sexual activity; (b) In the presence of a person engaging in any sexual activity; (c) Whose sexual parts are displayed for primarily sexual purposes…

This is the next phase of a much broader agenda—a global push to blur the lines of morality, to sexualise children and make them pawns in the sick fantasies of predators.

We’ve already seen this agenda creep into our society: teaching teens how to “sext safely,” children being paraded in sexualised costumes at public events, and so-called “inclusive” sex education programs or so-called “anti-bullying” program such as Australia’s sick Safe Schools program that dismantle the barriers of decency.

This treaty would take it all to a new level, granting legitimacy to acts we should be fighting tooth and nail to prevent.

This is not a conspiracy. It’s in plain sight.

The UN is on the verge of making it legal for predators to claim “privacy” as a defense while exploiting children.

And there will be future moves in the same depraved trajectory—like lowering the age of consent or defending the rights of those who prey on the most vulnerable among us.

Make no mistake, there are powerful forces pushing this.

The United States and the European Union, once the global leaders in fighting child exploitation, are now leading the charge to introduce these dangerous exceptions.

They claim that children have the “right” to explore their sexuality, even if that means producing and sharing explicit content with adults.

What kind of society are we creating if we allow this to happen?

What kind of world will we be living in?

The normalisation of child exploitation is knocking at our door, and the UN is standing there with the key.

If this treaty is adopted, it could create a world where predators are protected, and the innocent are left defenceless.

The safeguards that keep our children safe will be ripped away, leaving them exposed to unimaginable horrors.

We are staring down a precipice, and if we don’t stop this, the consequences will be felt for generations.

The time to act is now—before the world we know slips away and our children are sacrificed on the altar of globalist depravity.

