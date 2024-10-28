Dear friend,

If you want a case study in weak conservatism, look no further than Queensland’s latest election.

Queensland, a massive state in Australia with over five million people, holds state elections every four years to choose who will govern on key issues like healthcare, education, energy, and law enforcement.

This year, the Liberal National Party (LNP)—Queensland’s main conservative party—had every advantage to deliver a solid conservative victory.

But it wasn’t so solid in the end. Why? Find out by reading on…