A One Nation Defection After Farrer?
Nation First examines how Colin Boyce’s public flirtation with One Nation reveals a growing conservative revolt that could reshape Australian politics.
Dear friend,
NOTE: This article first appeared in ConfidentialDaily.com
The political class might soon realise that the Farrer earthquake might not be a one-off.
Because now they have a new problem.
Flynn MP Colin Boyce is publicly flirting with defecting to One Nation.
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