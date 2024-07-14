Dear friend,

If you’ve been hiding under a rock today, President Donald J. Trump was shot.

The shooting occurred earlier today and, understandably, has been on repeat on most news networks ever since.

The shooting happened at a campaign rally that President Trump was holding in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The President thankfully sustained only a minor injury, with bleeding from his right ear, and was swiftly evacuated by Secret Service agents.

The shooter, reportedly 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks , and one rally attendee were killed, while two others were critically injured.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the shooter armed with a rifle and alerted law enforcement, but their warnings went unheeded until the shots were fired.

The incident has raised questions about the security measures in place, and speculation about potential collusion or negligence by federal agencies.

He was whisked off the stage by United States Secret Service agents but not before spectacularly fist-bumping the air and yelling out “Fight! Fight!”

The photo of this particular reaction will go down as one of the greatest in history.

The question is how this was allowed to happen.

Earlier today, Elon Musk said out loud what I’d been thinking all morning: there is the possibility the sniper was allowed to take the shot.

Perhaps worse, an actual conspiracy, involving federal agencies.

I have been wondering for some time now why the powers-that-be have not removed Joe Biden, when his mental decline and unpopularity have been evident for a long time, and replaced him with a far more electable opponent to President Trump.

The answer to that question may be that between lawfare and assassination attempts the powers-that-be do not expect President Trump will actually be a candidate come the election.

How the United States Secret Service did not spot the shooter until it was too late is beyond me and many others, particularly given that members of the public were alerting law enforcement to his presence.

The building on which the gunman took aim at President Trump was in a direct line of sight to the stage where the President was standing and, as such, should have been monitored at the very least.

What’s very alarming is the eyewitness testimony of a bystander to a BBC journalist earlier today in which he states that he told police of the gunman’s presence and tried to make the Secret Service equally aware of the gunman’s presence.

This interview and transcript will be important in determining what actually happened.

Here’s the video of the interview and the transcript:

BBC Interviewer (BBC): You weren't inside the event, but you were just outside. Tell us what you saw? Eye Witness (EW): So we had a party here all day. You can see behind us. The wrinkles farming greenhouse here. We had a party. Um, and we all decided, Hey, you know, when we hear Trump up there, we're gonna walk up through the field, stand by the trees out there under the shade and watch the greatness in the rally, right? We couldn't see him, but we could hear him. So we walked up and probably five to seven minutes of Trump speaking, I'm estimating here, I have no idea, you know, but, um, we noticed a guy crawling, armed, you know, bear crawling up the roof of the building beside us, 50, 50 feet away from us. So we're standing there, you know, we're pointing, we're pointing at the guy crawling up the roof. BBC: And he had a gun, right? EW: He had a rifle. Right. We could clearly see him with a rifle. Absolutely. Um, we're pointing at him. The police are down there running around on the ground. We're like, Hey man, there's a guy on the roof with a rifle. And the police are like, Huh, what? You know, like, like they didn't know what was going on. You know, we're like, Hey, right here on the roof. We can see him from right here. We see him. You know, he's, he's crawling. And next thing you know, I'm like, I'm thinking to myself, I'm like, why is Trump still speaking? Why have they not pulled him off the stage? I'm standing there pointing at him for. You know, two or three minutes, Secret Service is looking at us from the top of the barn. I'm pointing at that roof, just standing there like this, and next thing you know, five shots ring out. BBC: So you're, you're almost certain that the shots came from that guy on the roof? EW: A hundred percent. 100%. BBC: And he was up there for a couple of minutes. He was up there for a couple of minutes. EW: Absolutely. At least three to four minutes. BBC: And you were telling the police and the secret service. EW: We were telling the police. We were pointing at him for the secret service who were looking at us from the top of the barn. They were looking at us the whole time when we were standing by that tree... binoculars.. BBC: Could they have seen? EW: Probably not because the roof, the way that the slope went, he was behind where they could see. But why is there not secret service on all of these roofs here? I mean, this is not a big place. BBC: Did you see, I mean, obviously everyone, when the shooting started, everyone was very panicked. Did you see what happened to him at all? EW: Oh yeah, they blew his head off. BBC: Okay, sorry. EW: Secret Service blew his head off. BBC: Okay, just be careful because we don't know who's watching. But you're pretty sure they shot the guy? EW: Absolutely, 100%. BBC: You saw that happen? EW: Yep, yep. BBC: Okay. And did you see them go up to him afterwards? EW: Yeah, they crawled up on the roof. They had their guns pointed at him, made sure he was dead, he was dead, and that was it, it was over. BBC: It's incredibly shocking. EW: The guy was on the roof, right there, you could see the white roof, right there. BBC: Did you get a look at him? Could you? EW: I, I, no, other than he was in Muted colors, tan, tight clothing. We saw the rifle flinging around as he was trying to crawl. I mean, we saw the rifle, 100%. BBC: I mean, do you know about guns? Do you know what kind of weapon it was? EW: Oh, I absolutely know about guns, for sure. You know, I mean, it was a rifle of some sort. I wouldn't know, you know, I wasn't close enough to read the label on it. I'm not sure, but I'm not going to lie to you guys. It was a rifle of some sort. Yeah, absolutely. BBC: So, what are you, how do you process what you've just seen? EW: Yeah. I don't know what to say, man. All I'll tell you is, you know, if I, if I walked up close to there with anything that can, Secret Service considered a, a problem, I wouldn't be standing here talking to you right now. But I don't know why a guy who we're standing there pointing out to police and Secret Service is crawling up the roof. Yes, we're right there by that tree. We're outside the Security Department. But, my question is, There's only a few buildings around here. Why is Secret Service not on every building here? BBC: There's a whole bunch of questions. I think they're going to come. EW: There's a whole bunch of questions. Yeah.

There needs to be an official inquiry into this assassination attempt so that “whole bunch of questions” can be answered rather than being swept under the rug.

