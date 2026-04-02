A Prediction That’s Coming True
Nation First points to signs that another 30-year war is already underway.
Dear friend,
Two years ago, Nation First warned of the advent of another 30-year war. We predicted it wouldn’t be a high-intensity warfare as we saw with the two world wars. Instead, it would feature a slow but steady process of escalation that would last decades.
That prediction sadly appears to be coming true right now.
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