Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Baxter's avatar
Neil Baxter
7h

Well done Mr Abbott, the truth

Reply
Share
Corinne smith's avatar
Corinne smith
6h

Multiculturalism certainly hasnt worked and nor has mass unchecked immigration. Once again. well considered Mr Abbott.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 George Christensen · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture