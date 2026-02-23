Dear friend,

Tony Abbott has just lobbed a political bomb into the national immigration debate, and the Canberra class is going to hate him for it.

His new Substack article, Australia Must Rethink Immigration, isn’t the usual former pollie waffle where everyone plays nice, says nothing, and cashes the speaking fees. This is Abbott ripping the lid off the migration machine and asking the questions you’re not supposed to ask out loud.

Tony Abbott has argued Australia was built by migration, but we cannot take everyone from anywhere, all the time.

He notes that migration has surged to record levels and is being driven by universities, language schools, and employers chasing cheap labour.

He says our economy is becoming dangerously dependent on temporary residents who often have no lasting commitment to Australia.

These numbers squeeze wages, inflate housing costs, and overload infrastructure while weakening social cohesion.

He argues wealth must cut migration, tighten citizenship and vetting, and insist newcomers integrate and share Australian values.

In this latest piece, Tony Abbott goes straight for the jugular: record migration numbers, a system driven more by universities selling work rights than education, and businesses importing labour instead of training Australians. He frames it in a way every normal person understands, if you add a city’s worth of people year after year, where do they live, how do wages not get smashed, and how does infrastructure cope? Simple. Obvious. And that’s precisely why the political class avoids saying it.

But here’s the part that makes this piece so explosive: Abbott isn’t only talking dollars and cents. He’s talking culture. Cohesion. National identity. The stuff that actually holds a country together when things get rough.

He argues that immigration isn’t just an economic lever, it shapes who we are, what we share, and whether Australia remains a recognisable descendant of itself. He praises migrants who genuinely join the national project, but he’s blunt about the dangers of a “Hotel Australia” mindset where people take the benefits without making any real commitment to the country.

And yes, he goes there: multiculturalism, social fragmentation, and the ugly imported hatreds Australians have watched explode onto our streets. Abbott’s message is essentially this: you can welcome people from anywhere, but you can’t survive if you stop expecting integration, loyalty, and shared civic values.

You can already predict the headlines. They’ll call it “divisive”. They’ll call it “dog-whistling”. They’ll sneer. But what they really mean is: how dare you notice what’s happening.

This is a serious, consequential intervention from a former prime minister, the kind that forces a real conversation instead of the usual scripted talking points.

Read it. Then ask yourself: if we can’t even debate immigration numbers, assimilation, and citizenship standards honestly, what exactly are we allowed to decide as a nation?

And once you’ve read it, don’t keep it to yourself. Share it. Talk about it. Because if Australians won’t demand an immigration system that serves Australia first, the machine will keep rolling… right over the top of us.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

Thanks for reading Nation First, by George Christensen! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.