AFR Elites Fear the Story
Nation First imagines a fictional political uprising and the establishment’s hysterical reaction proves just how terrified they are of the Australian people.
Dear friend,
If you want proof that Australia’s media elite are completely detached from everyday Australians, look no further than the Australian Financial Review’s attack on me and a short piece of fiction I wrote. The response was not thoughtful, not analytical, and certainly not intellectual. It was a sneering hit job designed to mock, belittle, and …
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