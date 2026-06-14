Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Kon Michailidis's avatar
Kon Michailidis
9h

'And you don't believe we're on the eve of destruction' ?

Scary. AI is becoming the new nuclear bomb that we were all so afraid of as children.

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Peter Paz's avatar
Peter Paz
18h

The AI platform seeks heat, movement, etc. So a swarm is sent out to attack a military convoy and switches to autonomous mode. The trucks in the convoy are all destroyed. Then what? The algorithm keeps searching. Does old farmer Brown driving his tractor become a tank? Does a bus full of kids going to school become a troop carrier? They are both big, moving, generating heat, roughly in the area of operations. Algorithm prerequisites met, targets destroyed. Unacceptable.

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