Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Collins's avatar
Chris Collins
8m

Everybody in Australia just had their opportunity to oust this 'corporation' with the EN8108 Petition that ended a couple of days ago, so, if, you didn't sign it, or, couldn't be bothered, then, you can not complain about anything. That, was your big chance. Now, we have three more years of this crap, and, it's only going to get worse with this lot at the helm. They have made over two thousand new 'mandates, laws, acts', etc, since been voted in, under very shaky circumstances, may i add, and, now, they will make a lot more, mostly 'illegal', and, against our Constitution, so, it's going to get worse. Has anybody ever noticed that when you want to apply for a job, there are still Companies, etc, asking that you prove you have been 'vaccinated', and, the rest of the crap they ask for, just for a menial job of some description, generally, nothing what so ever to actually do with the job, yet, an Australian wouldn't get that particular job when applied for, but, somebody from over seas, who has been here six months, will. Call me what you like, that's the reality of it. Where my wife works, once, 80% Australians, now, 20%, no real reason, just more or less employ these people, not because of their experience, but, because the TAX PAYER, pays half their wages. As i said recently, at a Major Hospital, there was a 'nurse', that could not understand a word i was saying, even when i repeated myself slowly, so she may understand, but, no, she just stood there nodding her head, and saying, 'Yes', so, as i said, HOW, is a patient supposed to tell this person when they are in pain, or need something, when this person couldn't, or, doesn't, understand ENGLISH, and, HOW, did she get that job in the first place, and, i never want to hear that crap about Australians won't work. This was an Emergency Ward, for Gods sake. For those who didn't sign the 'vote of no confidence' Petition, EN8108, your just going to have to put up with what's coming, like the rest of us who tried.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
james Tayler's avatar
james Tayler
10m

It is written: Whatever is covered will be revealed. Big revelation coming for Albo. Also....Though seeing, they do not see; though hearing, they do not hear or understand. There is a freight train a-coming!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture