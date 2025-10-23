Dear friend,

Australia’s economy is fracturing, yet the Albanese Government and the Reserve Bank continue to perform as if nothing is wrong. The disconnect is deliberate. The consequences are already visible.

Unemployment has climbed to 4.5 per cent, the highest level in four years. In a single month, the number of unemployed Australians rose by 34,000. That’s real people who lost their livelihoods. There are now 684,000 jobless. The Treasurer calls this a “strong” labour market.

And the public is expected to swallow this without question.

The so-called “job boom” under Labor is a fabrication; over 80% of new jobs were government-funded, not driven by real economic activity.

Unemployment, underemployment, and youth joblessness are all surging, while the private sector is being choked by red tape, rising costs, and policy failure.

Mass immigration continues unchecked, despite collapsing job creation, driving down wages, driving up housing pressure, and pushing Australians aside.

The Reserve Bank has repeatedly failed in its forecasts and continues to operate blindly while inflation, mortgage stress, and job losses pile up.

What we are witnessing is not mismanagement, but a deliberate economic model that favours dependency, punishes productivity, and leaves ordinary Australians to carry the cost.

Since 2022, Australians have been force-fed the illusion of a thriving economy. Labor claimed to have created over a million jobs. It was false. More than 80 per cent of those positions were manufactured through government spending. These were not opportunities born of productivity or enterprise. They were produced inside an inflated public sector funded by taxpayers that will eventually collapse in on itself as the actual productive, taxpaying sector shrinks.

What we now have is a nation where nearly one in three workers depends on the state for their income. That is not a strength. That is economic dependence on a scale that should alarm every Australian who still values freedom, responsibility, and real work.

Now that the money is tightening, the illusion is fading. The private sector has not stepped in to fill the void because it cannot. It is suffocating under regulations, punitive energy costs, and an unworkable industrial climate. Small businesses are shutting their doors. Construction companies are collapsing. Job creation has stalled. No recovery is coming from the private economy under these conditions.

GDP growth exists on paper only. It is being artificially sustained by record population increases. Behind the façade, Australians are being pulled backwards, financially, professionally, and socially. Households are slashing spending not by choice, but by necessity. People are falling behind, and they know it.

The Reserve Bank, entrusted to maintain economic stability, has failed to act with competence or clarity. It forecast that unemployment would peak at 4.3 per cent and hold steady for years. That forecast is already irrelevant. The Bank was wrong, again.

Youth unemployment has climbed above 10 per cent. For young men, the figure is 11.4 per cent. These are not just statistics. They are signals of a labour market that is failing an entire generation at its most critical moment.

Even among those still employed, the picture is deteriorating. Underemployment is now 5.9 per cent. The broader underutilisation rate exceeds 10 per cent. Australians are not just losing jobs. They are losing hours, income, and the stability that once defined working life in this country.

Yet as the domestic economy weakens, immigration continues unchecked. While citizens are being laid off, while job creation slows, the government is expanding the labour supply at a record pace. Maintaining employment stability under these conditions would require the creation of 25,000 new jobs per month. Since April, the monthly average has been below 5,000.

The mismatch between labour supply and labour demand is not accidental. The consequences are entirely foreseeable: suppressed wages, inflated housing costs, and heightened competition for fewer positions. The economic and social costs are being imposed on Australians who are told to accept it silently.

Housing construction has fallen short of government targets. Builders are going under. Input costs are soaring. Energy prices are rising without restraint, hitting producers and families alike. Instead of being corrected, these burdens are being compounded.

The Reserve Bank offers vague hope of future rate cuts. Inflation is “sticky,” we are told. Monetary policy remains restrictive, but neither the RBA nor the government offer clarity, direction, or apology for the errors that led us here.

This economy was never built on stable foundations. It was inflated with borrowed billions, decorated with artificial employment, and presented to the public as evidence of national strength. Now that illusion is breaking down.

In September, 15,000 full-time jobs held by women disappeared. That same month, 24,000 men joined the ranks of the unemployed. These are not seasonal adjustments. These are signs of a labour market that is collapsing under the weight of its own distortion.

The institutions responsible, the Treasury, the Reserve Bank, and the government, continue to deny, delay, and distract. They use selective data to shield themselves from accountability. They have misread every major trend.

Power bills are surging. Rents are climbing. Defaults are rising. Food banks are overrun. The cost of living crisis is not easing. It is accelerating. The architects of this decline have not admitted fault. They continue to govern, forecast, and manage as if none of it is happening.

In any functioning system, those who fail at this scale would be replaced. But the political and institutional class faces no such consequence.

This is the direction the country is headed in under the current leadership. It is a deliberate economic model that replaces productivity with bureaucracy, rewards dependence, and marginalises the people who once built and sustained this nation.

You have now seen the figures. You probably already feel the strain. And still, the government will not change course.

Sooner rather than later, the voters may have to change it for them.

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.