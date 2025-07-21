Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dianne Bentley's avatar
Dianne Bentley
12h

Thank you for that overview George. We are fast approaching the time when we realize we are just sojourning here and this is not our eternal destination. In the understanding of eternity, our lives are but a stitch in time by comparison. It is not time to panic, but it is time for reflection and getting our lives in order because unless we have a miracle of change, it is not going to get better. This is a global agenda of wickedness and apart from prayer, there is not much we can do to resist it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan McIntyre's avatar
Susan McIntyre
12h

Please George can we stop referring to our grub of a PM as “Albo”. Why oh why does everyone do it? I nearly throw up every time I hear it!

Just his face and voice alone are enough to send me over the edge without the paly pal Albo.

I prefer to call him Sleazy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 George Christensen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture