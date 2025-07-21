Dear friend,

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese claims he was a moderate who “governs from the centre.” But as Labor’s second-term plans unfold, it’s clear the agenda isn’t centrist. It’s extreme.

Labor is tightening the leash… on your money, your voice, your children, your choices, and your country. This is an all-out offensive against common sense, personal liberty, and what little national pride Australia has got left.

Labor’s second-term agenda is an aggressive move away from centrism, marked by centralised control over industries, identity, and thought.

The “Future Made in Australia Act” pushes protectionist subsidies that ignore economic warnings and distort the free market.

Housing policies are undermined by mass immigration and bureaucracy, making affordability targets hollow and ineffective.

Childcare reforms and digital laws extend state influence over families and online speech, signalling creeping authoritarianism.

With economic troubles brewing and foreign policy faltering, Labor’s long-game is a permanent power grab masked as progress.

Fresh from his six-day kowtowing tour of Communist China, Albanese returned to Australia declaring, “I’m feeling very energised about parliament coming back.” He should be. With 24 new Labor MPs waiting to be sworn in, a supercharged left-wing bureaucracy at his back, and a shell-shocked so-called conservative opposition (who have dropped all pretense of being conservative), Albo is emboldened. Not to “deliver for Australians,” but to reshape the country in Labor’s image. Permanently.

The Prime Minister breathlessly told Canberra’s press gallery sycophants:

One of the things we’re very determined to do is to have long-term Labor government in Australia.

That’s not just a casual remark. It’s a statement of intent. An empire in the making.

But what does this empire look like?

One of Labor’s flagship initiatives is found in the so-called Future Made in Australia Act 2025. This policy involves multi-billion-dollar subsidies to so-called “strategic” industries, particularly renewables, green hydrogen, and critical minerals. While branded as an economic revival plan, it is nothing more than a modern-day form of protectionism, where government ministers, not the free market, determine which businesses win or lose. The Productivity Commission has raised serious concerns about efficiency and market distortion, but these warnings are being ignored in the rush to central planning.

On the social front, the government will struggle with its pledge to build 1.2 million homes over five years in order to tackle the housing affordability and homelessness crisis. However, no corresponding cap on immigration has been set for 2025, and only a vague ceiling of 260,000 has been announced for 2026. This creates a demand surge without structural relief on supply. In truth, unless migration is drastically reduced and red tape is slashed, the housing crisis will not abate, no matter how many targets are announced and, most likely, not met.

Meanwhile, Labor is exploiting a crisis in childcare to tighten its grip on Australian families. Following horrifying abuse allegations involving over 70 charges against a Melbourne childcare worker, Albanese is doubling down on centralised control of the sector. His response:

Well, it reinforces why you need a stronger Commonwealth role in childcare.

So his answer to a regulatory failure is more regulation, overseen by a bloated and inept federal bureaucracy.

He even suggested the sector might evolve to resemble public schooling, heaven forbid! If that’s the case, then it’s clear. The real goal of “universal affordable childcare” isn’t just convenience. It’s control. Standardised, centralised, bureaucratic. A Labor-controlled system raising your kids, and eventually, shaping how they think. Get used to toddlers being welcomed to their own country and read to by drag queens.

More ominously, the digital surveillance state is taking shape rapidly. Passed before the election, the Digital ID Act took effect in February 2025 and is now being expanded. The Government is actively consulting on making Digital ID mandatory for all federal services by mid-2026. This would turn it into the centralised identification mechanism for everyday life. It is a dangerous consolidation of data that could easily become a gateway to social credit-style controls, especially when linked to banking or health services.

Hot on its heels is the social media age verification rollout. This is a result of another bill passed in the last term. Its practical implication is that in order to access any social media platform, Google or YouTube, you’re likely to have use the aforementioned Digital ID or subject yourself to facial scanning… because scrolling through mindless cat videos on Facebook requires such security!

Parallel to this is the Digital Duty of Care Bill. It will likely include measures to police so-called “misinformation” and “disinformation” and will hand even greater power to the unelected eSafety Commissioner, who has already become a quasi-censorship tsar for the government. Content takedown orders, platform penalties, and the targeting of independent voices could all be enforced under this regime.

Alongside these digital threats, the government is eventually going to move forward with the so-called Plan to Combat Antisemitism, released in full on July 9. While framed as a response to anti-Jewish hate, many of the plan’s 49 recommendations are deeply authoritarian. These include establishing a National “Anti-Hate” Database, cutting funding to universities and cultural institutions that refuse to adopt ideological definitions of hate speech, and even screening visa applicants for their views on Israel and Jewish history. Free speech in academia, the arts, and immigration is now at risk of being filtered through politically charged definitions.

Interestingly, the word is that the government is only going to consider that plan in conjunction with another report soon to land on its desk in relation to combating Islamophobia. So the regulatory creep has already begun: The plan won’t realise itself as measures to tackle antisemitism but rather as broader measures to curtail free speech, including criticism of Imams who yell “Death to the Jews!” from the mosque pulpit! As I said, it’s not about antisemitism.

Meanwhile, the government’s economic and strategic challenges are mounting. Inflation is proving sticky, with Westpac projecting a Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 3.4% by year’s end, well above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s comfort zone. Despite holding interest rates steady in July, the Reserve Bank faces renewed pressure to hike if joblessness grows. And that pressure is real. Unemployment has now climbed to 4.3%, its highest level since the pandemic. Record immigration levels are pushing up housing demand and dampening wage growth, undermining Labor’s rhetoric about a “strong economy.”

Even as it spends heavily on green subsidies and social programs, the government is sailing into a fiscal storm. Budget deficits remain stubbornly above 2% of GDP, and internal Treasury documents leaked post-election point to the need for “unpopular revenue measures.” That is code for tax hikes or a GST overhaul. Should Labor break its no-new-taxes pledge, the political fallout could be immense.

The rush to decommission coal-fired power stations and tie in renewable infrastructure is putting serious pressure on energy reliability. Several mining companies and even state regulators have flagged growing concerns over grid instability and “resource sterilisation,” which, in practical terms, means that the government is blocking access to usable energy reserves through planning or regulation. If blackouts or brownouts become frequent, Labor’s entire climate agenda will face voter backlash.

Strategically, Australia’s relationship with the United States is showing signs of strain. The Government’s increasingly soft posture toward Communist China, particularly its silence on Taiwan, has not gone unnoticed in Washington. High-level Trump-aligned officials have publicly questioned Canberra’s reliability as an ally. If Australia continues hedging between Beijing and Washington, it could find itself shut out of security arrangements.

Taken together, the Albanese Government’s post-election direction represents a dangerous blend of economic dirigisme, digital authoritarianism, and globalist-aligned social control. Liberty is being steadily eroded through surveillance infrastructure, censorship legislation, financial control mechanisms, and ideological compliance regimes.

Labor’s second term agenda isn’t just bad policy. It’s a hostile takeover. Piece by piece, they are seizing control of our industries, our children, our speech, and our sovereignty. They don’t just want to govern Australia. They want to remake it, rewiring every institution until it answers to them and their globalist mates. The plan, as Albo has said, is to ensure Labor reigns for the long term, and that means that the changes they intend to make will be baked in and likely irreversible.

Unless those plans are halted, we may not have a country left to recognise by the time they’re done.

This is our line in the sand. We either fight for Australia, or we lose it.

