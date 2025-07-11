Another Childcare Outrage
Nation First looks into another childcare incident from South Australia.
Dear friend,
Another week, another childcare outrage, this time from a childcare centre in Adelaide, Australia, where three childcare workers snapped and stored photos of the private parts of babies. Yes, babies. They claim it was “documentation” on incidents of nappy rash.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.