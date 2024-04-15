Another important homeschooling campaign
Nation First shares an important fight to protection homeschooling that's just been launched by CitizenGO.
Dear friend,
I often let you know when I come across an important CitizenGO campaign.
The latest is a fight against an Anti-Homeschooling bill in Queensland that the State Labor Government calls the Education (General Provisions) and Other Legislation Bill 2024.
This one I feel particularly passionate about given I’ve made the decision to homeschool my da…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.