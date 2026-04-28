Anzac Day Hijacked By "Welcome to Country" Again
Nation First reports on the growing backlash against Welcome to Country ceremonies, the silencing of dissent, and why Australians are saying enough.
Dear friend,
There is a growing reason why so many Australians are saying “enough” to Welcome to Country ceremonies, and Anzac Day has brought that frustration to the surface.
They are right to question why there are so many Welcome to Country ceremonies being inserted into virtually every civic moment, every sporting fixture, every corporate conference, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.