Dear friend,

Anzac Day has come and gone. It is a day that is not just about wreaths, marches, and solemn words. It is about truth. It is about sacrifice. It is about whether Australia still honours the men and women who put everything on the line for this nation. In fact, these should be considerations that are made by Australians every day, not just on 25 April each year.

In this gripping interview with Vision Christian Media’s 20Twenty radio show, Nation First editor George Christensen speaks frankly about the Anzac spirit, the cost of war, the betrayal many veterans now feel, and the controversy surrounding Ben Roberts-Smith. Nothing is sugar-coated. Nothing is hidden behind political spin.

George also explores the Christian meaning of sacrifice, the moral limits of war, and why ordinary Australians still carry the rugged values that built this country.

The Anzac spirit remains alive among everyday Australians, especially those who still value courage and sacrifice.

Veterans across the nation are deeply angered by how former service personnel are being treated.

War should only ever be a last resort under Christian just war principles.

Modern conflicts have left many soldiers carrying trauma long after the fighting ends.

Australia must honour its diggers not only in ceremonies, but through loyalty, gratitude and justice.

Click here to listen to the interview:

This is a powerful and emotional discussion that was released on the eve of Anzac Day. If you care about veterans, justice, faith, and the future of Australia, this is one interview you cannot afford to miss.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

A Nation First Staff Writer

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.