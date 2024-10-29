Archbishop Viganò: A Voice Crying Out Against the Globalist Machine
Nation First analyses Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò's latest letter of warning to the world.
Dear friend,
You may not know of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò. But I want you to hear him out. Because if you care about freedom, faith, and the survival of our civilisation, his words aren’t just a warning — they’re a call to action.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.