You might want to sit down for this. Because even the United Nations—the same mob that’s spent decades pushing population control, abortion on demand, and woke family destruction—has finally admitted the obvious: we’re in a global fertility crisis.

The UN has recently admitted that birth rates are collapsing around the world.

Their response is to promote woke policies instead of helping traditional families.

Male fertility is crashing due to decades of exposure to environmental toxins.

Western culture now discourages parenthood and celebrates status over family.

The answer is to rebuild strong families and restore a culture that values children.

That’s right. On June 10, the UN’s own Population Fund (UNFPA) released its “State of World Population Report” and couldn’t hide it any longer. The birth rates are collapsing. Couples want kids but can’t have them. Societies are shrinking. Entire civilisations are on the brink.

Now, before you get the idea that the UN’s grown a spine or rediscovered sanity—don’t. Because instead of confronting what’s really going on, they’ve fallen back on their usual script: throw more taxpayer cash at so-called “inclusive reproductive health” programs—which is globalist code for more abortion for everyone—flood the workforce with “diverse” hiring schemes, and double down on empowering the LGBTQIA+ lobby to raise other people’s children.

Seriously. Their big answer to a world not having babies? Pay people not to be parents, and subsidise anyone except the traditional family.

You can’t make this stuff up.

But let’s pause here. Because buried under their wokewashed nonsense is a bombshell. The United Nations, of all places, has finally admitted that something’s gone horribly wrong. They’ve seen the numbers. So have we.

In rich, developed nations—where “progress” supposedly rules—people aren’t having enough kids to survive. Not even close. South Korea, Japan, Italy, France, Australia… all below replacement level. And no, it’s not just “lifestyle choice” or “women’s empowerment.” That lie’s grown stale. The UN now admits over half of people who want kids are being shut out by sky-high housing costs, job insecurity, and a future that looks darker by the day.

But instead of addressing those real, systemic causes—like cultural rot, anti-family policy, and a market economy that punishes parents—the UN blames “stigma.” They think if men took more paternity leave and women felt safer freezing their eggs, the babies would suddenly appear.

Wrong.

Let’s talk about what they’re not saying.

Start with the spermpocalypse—the male fertility crash that’s quietly decimating families around the globe. In May 2024, the CEO of male fertility start-up Legacy warned that sperm counts have dropped by over 60% in the past 40 years. That’s a freefall—from 104 million per millilitre in 1973 to just 49 million by 2018. And since 2000, that decline has accelerated—falling at over 2.6% per year.

So what’s causing it?

The BBC—yes, even the BBC—covered the story last year and couldn’t avoid the truth. The real culprit? Pollution. Environmental toxins. Plastics. Fire retardants. Endocrine disruptors. Chemicals banned decades ago but still lingering in our homes, our food, and even the womb. In one study cited in their report, researchers found reduced sperm motility and increased DNA fragmentation in both humans and dogs exposed to everyday household pollutants.

This is more than just a fertility issue. As one top epidemiologist put it, declining sperm count is “a marker of poor health of men, maybe even of mankind.” And if these toxins are damaging the most basic building blocks of life across generations, what does that say about where we’re heading?

But this war on fertility isn’t just environmental—it’s ideological. As UnHerd laid out in December, we’ve engineered a culture where status replaces family. Success now means delaying marriage, avoiding kids, and sinking everything into career and consumption.

Young men are drowning in pornography, junk food, antidepressants, and soy ideology. Women are told motherhood is a burden, not a blessing. Children are painted as carbon-footprint liabilities. And the global elite—whether it’s the Davos crowd or the Albanese government here at home—cheer it all on, whispering that maybe it’s better if “the West” just quietly fades away.

Meanwhile, the nations still having children—places like Uganda, Niger, Chad—aren’t poisoned by either polluting modern consumerist lifestyle or woke self-hate. They’re not making fatherhood optional or family shameful. They’re not encouraging sterilisation through the back door of identity politics.

The UN sees the disaster unfolding. But instead of admitting that the West’s spiritual, moral, and demographic collapse is by design, they offer lipstick on the corpse—more taxpayer-funded IVF, more rights for non-parents, and more abortion “access” for people supposedly being shut out of parenthood.

It’s madness. It’s evil. And worst of all, it’s deliberate.

So what’s the answer?

You already know. Strong families. Faith. A culture that values motherhood and masculinity. Governments that support parents, not just careerism. And a spiritual revival that tells the truth: children are not a burden—they are our future.

But here’s the hard truth—you won’t hear this from the ABC, or Labor, or the UN. If we don’t fight now, if we don’t defend the family and rebuild the culture, there won’t be a country left to save.

Talk to your mates. Write to your MP. Stop sitting on the sidelines.

This is the fight of our generation. Of future generations!

