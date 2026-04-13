ASIO’s Permanent Power Grab
Nation First republishes the ConfidentialDaily.com article on the permanent expansion of ASIO’s coercive powers that risks tipping Australia from a free society toward a managed democracy.
Dear friend,
The following article first appeared at ConfidentialDaily.com:
Freedom rarely disappears overnight. More often, it is quietly legislated away. The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Amendment Bill (No. 2) 2025 is a textbook example of how extraordinary state powers become permanent fixtures of government control.
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