The Australian dollar is collapsing, and Australians going to feel the pain. I want you to understand just how bad this is going to get. Right now, the dollar has dropped to US64.7¢, a shocking slump that economists are saying will get much worse. The Commonwealth Bank warns that the dollar could “fall materially further in 2025 … possibly testing US60¢.” The National Australia Bank is even more blunt, predicting, “We would not be surprised to see the Aussie trade with a five in front of it at some point next year.” And the Bank of America? They say that in a worst-case scenario, the dollar could hit US55¢. This is uncharted territory, and it spells disaster for every single Australian.

