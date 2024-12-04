Aussie Dollar in Freefall: The Real Reason Australians will Pay the Price
Nation First looks at the collapse of the Australian dollar, what it means for Australian families and who's to blame.
Dear friend,
The Australian dollar is collapsing, and Australians going to feel the pain. I want you to understand just how bad this is going to get. Right now, the dollar has dropped to US64.7¢, a shocking slump that economists are saying will get much worse. The Commonwealth Bank warns that the dollar could “fall materially further in 2025 … possibly testing US60¢.” The National Australia Bank is even more blunt, predicting, “We would not be surprised to see the Aussie trade with a five in front of it at some point next year.” And the Bank of America? They say that in a worst-case scenario, the dollar could hit US55¢. This is uncharted territory, and it spells disaster for every single Australian.
Find out what it means for you and who’s to blame by reading on…
