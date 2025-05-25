Dear friend,

Australia is being dismantled.

Not slowly. Not accidentally. But through deliberate policy, cultural sabotage, and institutional decay.

The image of a prosperous, stable nation is now a mirage. Behind it lies economic disintegration, collapsing birth rates, militarised debt, mass psychological breakdown, and a political class unfit for survival, let alone leadership.

But this isn’t just an Australian story.

What’s happening in Australia is not isolated. It’s the canary in the coal mine for the entire Western world. A nation rich in resources, tradition, and stability is being methodically hollowed out; not by war, but by ideology. The same blueprint is being applied in America, Britain, Canada, and beyond. If they can break Australia, they can break any of us.

This article is a review of Greg Sheridan’s bombshell column “Australia divided, misgoverned, in retreat: our nation in decline” in The Weekend Australian, which reveals how Australia is becoming the West’s warning sign—from military decay to economic ruin and engineered demographic collapse.

Read the article in full at: https://www.theaustralian.com.au/inquirer/australia-divided-misgoverned-in-retreat-our-nation-in-decline/news-story/3d9fe27928e63130d05a9b055863cc23