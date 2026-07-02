Australia Is Not Theirs To Erase
Nation First examines how Tony Abbott and John Anderson used ARC to sound the alarm on Western self-hatred, cultural surrender, and the urgent fight to defend Australia’s inheritance.
Dear friend,
The great lie of our age is that you have no right to love your own country.
You hear it in classrooms. You hear it from bureaucrats. You hear it from the ABC, from corporate diversity officers, from politicians who look embarrassed whenever Australia Day comes around. Australia, they suggest, is not really a home to be cherished. It is a pro…
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