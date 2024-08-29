Dear friend,

Faith Under Fire: Standing Firm Amid Persecution

By Rev. Brett Murphy

What is the cost of being a truly faithful gospel minister in 2024?

Well, in the majority of the world, the cost might be martyrdom, as Christianity is the most persecuted religion on earth!

But in the supposedly Christian West, it could be losing your job and becoming homeless.

Australian Anglican minister Rev. Brett Murphy moved to the UK in 2019 to revive dying churches found corruption and unbiblical teachings within the Church of England .

After leaving the Church of England due to its approval of same-sex blessings, the minister’s successful YouTube channel attracted both support but also negative attention from the woke brigade.

Rev. Murphy has just been “fired” by the Free Church of England , likely due to the success of his online ministry. This has led to the threat of eviction.

Despite these challenges, Rev. Murphy and his congregation are standing firm, fundraising to buy a house to continue their mission and trusting God to provide.

Help Rev. Brett Murphy by donating at https://www.givesendgo.com/HelpRevBrettMurphy

Allow me to offer a potted history of our missionary work in the United Kingdom (UK).

I’m an Anglican minister, and my family and I followed God’s call to move to the UK from Melbourne in 2019 with a mission to revive dying churches.

Our ministry was initially within the Church of England (CofE), and I confess I had a rather rose-colored view of the Mother Church of global Anglicanism!

That was quickly shattered when I realised there was corruption, deceit, and unbiblical teaching at all levels of the church.

In 2022 this culminated in the approval of same sex blessings in CofE churches, I knew that was my cue to get out!

Whilst I was praying about leaving the CofE, the Lord put on my heart a strong sense that I needed to set up a YouTube channel that exposed the false teaching and evil going on in the apostate Western churches.

To my surprise I was utterly shocked by the response I got!

People from all over the UK and internationally began tuning in weekly to my Christian news round-up vlogs!

My subscribers grew very rapidly, and suddenly, I found myself being one of the leading voices for faithful Christian teaching.

I was strongly convicted to keep the channel going as people were desperate for truth in a world full of lies, which I did even when people in the hierarchy of the church threw three vexatious formal complaints against me that were eventually dismissed.

Right before we left the CofE I was hit with a final complaint which made news headlines, I had fallen afoul of the woke overlords who didn't appreciate that I called a transgender priest a bloke!

I wouldn’t back down from that truth, and eventually, the complaint was thrown out, and we left the CofE for good!



I left, taking my wife and our two boys with me, fleeing to an independent Anglican group called the Free Church of England, which claims to be biblically faithful.

At first, things were wonderful.

We took on a dead church that was empty save for two elderly parishioners and, with God’s blessing, grew it, in the course of a single year, into a thriving church of 50 or more people with many children and youth.

We had weekly bible studies, Hebrew classes, a robed choir, a restored pipe organ, and an op-shop/community cafe that helped hundreds of needy people a week.

Sadly, all this was ripped away from our church when our happy community was torn apart.

What happened? Well, without warning, I was fired after a disciplinary process that I believe to be a kangaroo court.

Why? Well, I believe it was simply because my online ministry was too successful.

I reach thousands of people per week with my YouTube vlogs discussing Christian issues, but because I pull no punches this naturally attracts negative as well as positive attention.

Sometimes I get attacks from woke types and heretics who make nasty complaints, sadly the hierarchy of the Free Church of England kowtowed to these people and turned on me rather than simply rejecting these spurious criticisms.

When faced with the crossroads — to either quit speaking publicly or maintain boldly proclaiming the truth — I have decided to hold firm and not back down.



The cost is severe, as our house is owned by the church, and we will be evicted right when my wife is due to give birth to our third child, a baby girl named Faith.

It’s an apt name as we are trying to live by faith, trusting God to provide.

I’m very pleased to share that our entire congregation is standing firm and will leave with us!

We set up a fundraiser to buy a house so we could never be at risk of homelessness again and remain in our town so we can continue the local and online work to reach the UK for Christ.

So I want to encourage everyone to please don't ever back down from the truth, stand firm, and trust the Lord to protect and provide for you no matter what.

We are over halfway to our goal and have begun praying about houses to buy!

If you feel you would like to help our cause, please click the Give Send Go link below, where you can also read a longer, more detailed version of our story: https://www.givesendgo.com/HelpRevBrettMurphy

