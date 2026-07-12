Dear friend,

Note: This article first appeared in ConfidentialDaily.com

The mask is off.

For years, Australians were told multiculturalism was harmless. Food, festivals, friendly neighbours, a bit of colour in the suburbs. A Greek club here, a Vietnamese bakery there, a Filipino family at Mass, an Indian doctor at the clinic, a Chinese restaurant on the corner. Nothing to worry about. Move along.

That was the sales pitch.

Now the people inside the multiculturalism machine are getting bold. In a recent ABC Religion & Ethics piece, sociologist Glenda Ballantyne argued that multiculturalism has “worked” in Australia, but now we need to go further. She wants something called “interculturalism”. Pay attention to that word. It’s the next stage.

The multiculturalism industry is now openly pushing “interculturalism” as the next stage of remaking Australia.

Interculturalism shifts the burden from migrants adapting to Australia to Australia adapting to managed diversity.

The old bargain of coming here, joining the nation and becoming Australian is being torn up.

Councils, schools, workplaces, libraries, sport and public services are being pulled into a permanent diversity machine.

Australia must remain a nation with a common language, law, loyalty, inheritance and flag, not a managed territory of competing identities.

Multiculturalism told people to adapt to Australia. Interculturalism tells Australia to adapt to new ideas about diversity. Once you see the difference, the whole argument changes shape.

This isn’t really about whether people from different backgrounds can live peacefully in the same country. They can, of course. It’s not about whether migrants can become great Australians, because plainly they can and many have. What it’s about is whether Australia gets to have a settled national culture that newcomers are expected to join.

The answer from the multiculturalism industry is no.

They’ve stopped pretending this is just about migrants. They’re saying Australia itself has to change. The mainstream, the national identity, the whole inheritance. It all gets pulled apart, redefined, and folded into a system of managed diversity. And they’re not shy about saying so in public.

They have a new word for it now: interculturalism. You’ll hear it everywhere soon. Council documents, government grants, school programs, arts funding, corporate training sessions. It arrives soft, all smiling faces and comforting language. Connection. Belonging. Trust. Mutual understanding.

Don’t be fooled.

Interculturalism is the machinery. Multiculturalism was the foot in the door, and now the machinery is moving inside the house. The old bargain used to be simple: come to Australia, become Australian. Keep your private traditions, your food, your faith, whatever you do at the dinner table. Most Australians never cared about that. Nobody minded if the neighbour cooked different food or had a different accent, as long as everyone played by the same law, spoke enough English to get by, and actually committed to the country.

Come here. Join us. Build a life. Become Australian.

Now that bargain is being torn up.

The new talk is about “mutual adaptation”, which sounds reasonable until you realise what it means. It means the duty to integrate stops being mainly the newcomer’s responsibility. It means the Australian mainstream has to adapt too. Australians must assimilate into the multi-culture rather than immigrants assimilating into Australia. So, the host culture ultimately isn’t the national culture anymore. It’s just one cultural group among many. One voice at the table, not the table itself.

Put simply, the country isn’t allowed to be itself.

The people running this machinery don’t want a confident nation with a shared language, shared law, shared loyalty, shared inheritance, shared flag. They want Australia as a managed collection of cultural fragments, overseen by bureaucrats and academics and consultants and activists and government-funded organisations.

And they want everything pulled into it. Schools, councils, libraries, sporting clubs, workplaces, public services, arts programs, planning departments, grants, government strategies, federal reports, diversity training, citizenship policy, language services. Everything gets the intercultural treatment. Sport isn’t just sport anymore. It’s an intercultural tool. A library isn’t a library. It’s a site of managed belonging. A school doesn’t just teach children. It reshapes identity. A council can’t just fix roads and collect rubbish, it has to become a laboratory for social transformation.

They don’t do this with tanks in the streets or wild announcements from Parliament House. They do it with paperwork. Strategies. Pilot programs. Advisory committees. Grants. Staff training. New language nobody voted for, and hardly anyone bothers to question. By the time people notice what’s happened, the system is already built. Then, when someone objects, they get told they’re the problem. The trick is to spend years remaking the country inside a wall of jargon, then accuse ordinary Australians of being divisive for noticing.

You’re not supposed to notice that “tolerance” has been downgraded as inadequate. You’re not supposed to notice that “integration” has been redefined out of recognition. You’re not supposed to notice that “Aussie” is suddenly suspect because it might mean the old Anglo-Australian mainstream still exists. You’re not supposed to notice that English, the flag, the common law, Christian inheritance, and the fair go are being pushed to the margins.

Just clap at Harmony Day and keep your head down.

Ordinary Australians were told multiculturalism meant being decent to people from different backgrounds. Most already were. They were told it meant letting people live in peace. Most already did. That should have been enough. But it was never going to be enough for the industry.

The recent push for interculturalism proves it. Ballantyne’s article says the “majority community” should be brought inside multicultural policy and programs, because living in a diverse society requires “adaptation, learning and change across the whole community, not just among newcomers”. That is the admission. This is no longer just about helping migrants settle. It is about putting the Australian mainstream itself through the multicultural machine.

The industry doesn’t exist to solve a problem. It exists to keep the problem alive. If Australians actually got along, the machine would shrink. The grants would dry up, the consultants would disappear, the diversity officers would have nothing to do, the academic papers would stop appearing, the whole apparatus would become unnecessary. So the goalposts move. Tolerance isn’t enough. Acceptance isn’t enough. Recognition isn’t enough. Multiculturalism isn’t enough.

Now the majority has to adapt.

This comes straight from the cultural Marxist playbook. Divide society into oppressors and oppressed, then apply it to race and culture and language and identity. The historic majority becomes the oppressor. Its culture becomes dominance. Its language becomes privilege. Its institutions become exclusion. Once you accept that frame, the answer is already written. Australia can’t simply welcome newcomers. It has to be transformed.

That’s why they keep attacking the idea of a “default” Australian. They don’t want Anglo-Australian culture, British inheritance, the English language, parliamentary democracy, common law and Christian moral assumptions at the centre. They want all of that demoted to just one tradition among many. Not abolished overnight. People would wake up to that. Demoted. Diluted. Decentred. Managed.

This is the great replacement they refuse to name. Not just a replacement of people but a replacement of the national idea itself. Australia stops being a coherent people and becomes an administrative zone for competing identities. Citizenship becomes stakeholder status. National loyalty becomes cultural bargaining. The common culture becomes permanent negotiation run by the state.

That’s what’s happening, and migrants aren’t doing it. Let’s be clear on that. Many came because Australia worked. Because it was safer, freer, more orderly, more prosperous than where they came from. Because there were jobs and laws and schools and churches and homes and opportunity. Because Australia had a culture strong enough to offer them something.

Plenty of them understand this better than the activists do. They didn’t come here to be part of a Multicultural Ministerial Forum or an intercultural council strategy. They came because Australia was Australia. And now the people who inherited this country, usually with precious little gratitude, are trying to pull it apart in the name of inclusion.

A confident nation tells newcomers: you’re welcome, but this is who we are. Here’s our language, our laws, our flag, our history, our freedoms, our duties. Join us.

A collapsing nation says: we’re not sure who we are, so let’s hire some consultants to help us figure out belonging.

That’s where we’re heading.

The multiculturalism industry doesn’t want a melting pot. Doesn’t want assimilation. Doesn’t even want genuine harmony, because that would suggest the argument might end. What it wants is permanent management. Permanent tension. Permanent programs. Permanent training. Permanent adaptation. Permanent revolution dressed up in bureaucratic language.

Interculturalism is the operating system for that phase. It tells government to push diversity objectives into everything. It tells councils to stop treating multiculturalism as one department and start weaving it through planning, recreation, arts, service delivery. It tells institutions to create the conditions for approved interaction. It tells the majority population that their job isn’t to welcome people into a settled national culture anymore. It’s to surrender the idea that such a culture should exist.

This is ideological colonisation. They’re colonising the language, the schools, the councils, the public service, sport, the arts, the workplace, even the idea of what it means to belong. And they’re doing it with your money. Ratepayers and taxpayers are funding the machinery that tells them their country must be reimagined without their say. They pay the salaries, fund the grants, fund the programs, fund the reports, fund the activists, fund the consultants who then explain why the old Australia has to move aside.

It’s a closed loop. Public pays, bureaucracy expands, activists complain, government responds, consultants advise, councils implement, schools normalise it, media praises it. Then the public is told this is just how society naturally evolves. No. It’s not natural. It’s directed.

Real community doesn’t need this much management. Real neighbourliness doesn’t require a framework. Real belonging isn’t produced by a grant application. Real Australian unity doesn’t come from turning every institution into a diversity workshop.

A nation holds together on common loyalties, shared habits, a language, a memory, a law, a flag, a story you can pass to your kids without apologising. That’s exactly what the multiculturalism industry is weakening. And once it’s gone, you don’t get it back easily.

Look overseas. Look at countries where separate communities sit beside each other but never really together. Look at cities where national identity got replaced by ethnic blocs and religious enclaves and endless grievance. Look at places where authorities are terrified to enforce one law because they spent decades pretending every culture is equal, every demand is valid, every call for integration is bigotry.

That’s the road.

We’re not immune. We’re not protected by beaches and barbecues and a smug belief that she’ll be right. Nations unravel while people go to work, watch the game, pay their mortgages and wait for someone else to fix it. Nobody else will fix it.

The first step is seeing what’s actually happening. This isn’t about whether different people can live together. They can. Isn’t about whether migrants can become great Australians. They can, and many have. Isn’t about whether people get to keep their own traditions. Of course they should, within the law.

It’s about whether Australia gets to remain Australia. That’s the line.

If newcomers are joining the Australian people, good. Welcome. Build with us. If the government is using multiculturalism to dissolve the Australian people into managed identity groups, then no. Absolutely not.

That isn’t compassion. That isn’t tolerance. That isn’t harmony. That’s national sabotage wrapped up as inclusion.

The multiculturalism industry has moved from asking Australians to be decent to people from different backgrounds to demanding that Australia itself be redefined around difference. From “be nice to your neighbour” to “your country must adapt”. From festivals and food stalls to frameworks and institutional change.

They’re not hiding anymore. They’re saying it in public, politely, academically, bureaucratically, with all the usual soft words.

Believe them. And fight it now, before the country your children inherit is no longer a nation at all, but a managed territory where the only culture allowed to matter is the culture of the people running the system.Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

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