Nation First, by George Christensen

Nation First, by George Christensen

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Peter Davey's avatar
Peter Davey
20h

So what do we do actively George? I feel like the frog in the heating water.

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Chris Collins's avatar
Chris Collins
21h

'Consultants', glorified used car salesmen/saleswomen, what a cracker. Another tool coming along is, the '6G' system. Watch out you don't get caught up in that trap. We all had the chance to change this direction recently by being offered the opportunity to sack this 'corporation', and, most couldn't be bothered, so, here's where we are at. We, as Australians, have Constitutional Laws to protect us, but, 'they' want you to believe that those Laws don't exist, but, i'm here to let you know, those LAWS, do still apply, so, don't allow this defunked 'corporation' run all over you, you DO have rights, regardless of what 'they' say. 'Councils', once again, are ONLY, a 'Shire agency', of the state they are in, and, have no legal right to tell you what to do, to a point, nor masquerade as a 'governing' body of any kind what so ever. Now days, these Shire agencies are trying on all sorts of 'illegal' crap that should be investigated. I agree that, most of what could happen in our future, starts at the schools. The education system has been bastardised into, what appears to be, a 'woke' driven system that will ultimately fail our kids, one way or another, unless you are rolling in money, then they get a better education. Ever noticed how many 'private schools' are been advertised on the idiot box lately?. For the privileged only, i imagine. Have a say at the next election, and vote these bastards out. I don't know IF One Nation will do us any good or not, but at this stage, we can't rely on anybody else, thats for sure.

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