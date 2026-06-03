Australia’s Culture Clash Boils Over
Nation First reports on the growing backlash against politicians and activists who refuse to defend Australia’s borders, culture, values and national confidence.
Dear friend,
This article by George Christensen was first published at ConfidentialDaily.com under the title “Having The Conversation That Was Once Forbidden”.
For years, Australians were told there were certain things decent people simply did not discuss.
Immigration. Integration. Culture. Whether every belief system arriving here is automatically suited …
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