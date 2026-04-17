Dear friend,

Imagine you live in a country where taxes keep rising while public services only get worse. The government repeatedly tells you there is no choice but to tighten fiscal policy so they can pay the rising interest on the debt they’ve accumulated.

Your elected government doesn’t even fully control the conditions of its own budget anymore. Instead, non-elected technocrats thousands of miles away, sitting in institutions like the IMF and credit rating agencies, decide what economic policies must be followed.

Australia’s rising debt risks handing control of national policy to foreign lenders and technocrats.

Countries trapped by debt often face austerity, privatisation, unemployment, and declining living standards.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Greece, and Argentina show how debt servicing can hollow out nations.

Australia is particularly exposed because its exports rely heavily on commodities rather than on a diverse, advanced economy.

Unless Australia changes course now, the nation could slide into the same crisis cycle that ruined Argentina.

When national debts are called in that can’t be repaid, it normally means wage freezes across the public sector, cuts to fuel and electricity subsidies, privatisation of state assets under distressed conditions, mass unemployment, and a shrinking of the welfare net at the exact moment people need it most. The debt stops being just numbers; it becomes an instrument of economic suffocation.

The people can protest as their country’s sovereignty is being hollowed out, but the government does not yield. Instead, it forcefully disperses all public demonstrations through police action or emergency laws. It does so because it has no real bargaining power left; protests can signal instability, raising borrowing costs and pushing up interest rates. And if it refuses to accept the conditional demands of those technocrats, they can accelerate repayment schedules on the country’s debt and cut access to international capital markets, citing non-compliance, which creates the risk of default or hyperinflation.

This is the current situation facing Pakistan, a country in thrall to the International Monetary Fund. But it is not the only example; the same pattern plays out in Sri Lanka, Greece, and Argentina, all nations whose governments preside over dysfunctional economies in slow decline because policymakers prioritise servicing debts over actually growing the economy.

And Australia could be one bad crisis away from becoming a similar cautionary tale. Our country’s current external debt is around 2 trillion US dollars, or roughly 112 percent of our total GDP. Usually, rich, developed countries can get away with higher debt levels because lenders see them as lower risk and charge lower interest rates.

Australia’s situation is different.

It is actually the most vulnerable among developed countries, as our economy relies mostly on a few sectors that are highly exposed to global economic shocks.

Australia ranks 74th in the Economic Complexity Index, which measures how diverse a country’s exports are. We actually sit in a similar rank to much poorer nations like Egypt or Syria. Our exports are mainly mining, agriculture, and fossil fuels. In other words, raw resources instead of sophisticated manufactured goods or advanced services.

The only sector that makes up a major chunk of our exports beyond commodities is education, and that is somewhat of a joke. Importing foreigners who use tertiary education as a stepping stone to permanent residency and citizenship is not an export. Remove that sector, and our ranking would slide even further.

A country that depends solely on raw resources can maintain a high standard of living… until those resources either lose demand or prices fall due to global shifts or new competitors.

A hundred years ago, Argentina was in a similar position to current Australia, benefiting from high demand and prices for its agricultural exports. Just like current Australia, it had a high standard of living for its time, a high GDP per capita, and strong growth. But the warning signs were already there; its economy wasn’t diverse, it relied heavily on commodities, and it neglected its industrial sector.

So, when the Great Depression hit, it impacted Argentina badly, and it never recovered; what followed was ballooning debts, higher interest rates, and a government that simply could not escape the cycle of crisis and austerity.

Australia must shift course before it, too, spirals into a debt trap.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

A Nation First Staff Writer

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George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.