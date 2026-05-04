Australia’s Economic Reality Exposed
Nation First promotes editor George Christensen's candid discussion with the Australian Taxpayers Alliance on rising costs, taxation pressures, and the political shifts reshaping Australia’s future.
Dear friend,
Most politicians won’t touch the issues that actually matter right now because they’re too risky, too unpopular, or too real.
In this conversation with the Australian Taxpayers Alliance, I sat down with economist Dr John Humphreys and Gene Tunney to dig into exactly those issues, the ones Canberra keeps dancing around.
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