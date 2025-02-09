Australia's Immigration Rort Exposed!
Nation First explores the sinister interests behind mass migration in Australia.
Dear friend,
If you thought flagrant corruption in Australian politics couldn’t get any worse, it has just been revealed that our very own Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his fellow apparatchik, former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, shared a private dinner with a foreign student kingpin who is now embroiled in a legal battle with federal regulator…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.