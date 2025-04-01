Dear friend,

Australia is under siege. Our immigration policy isn’t just immigration—it’s demographic warfare. And the nation’s Albanese Labor Government has thrown open the gates to a foreign flood that’s swamping our schools, hospitals, streets, and suburbs. Over 1.4 million migrants have landed on our shores since Labor seized office—and another 350,000 are expected in 2024–25. That’s not a migration program. That’s an invasion by stealth.

This is what they don’t want you to see.

Australia’s Albanese Labor Government has overseen a dramatic rise in immigration, with over 1.4 million arrivals straining Australia’s infrastructure.

A worsening housing crisis has been fuelled by surging demand, leading to soaring rents, rising homelessness, and a policy loop that fails to solve the problem.

Hospitals and healthcare services are overwhelmed, with wait times blowing out due to rapid population growth driven by mass migration.

Public schools are overcrowded and under-resourced, particularly struggling to accommodate non-English speaking students.

The international student system has become a de facto migration pathway, benefiting institutions and the government while burdening public services.

They want you to believe it’s just about economic growth or cultural enrichment. But what’s really happening is the dismantling of Australia—our economy, our way of life, our values. All of it sacrificed to appease globalist ideologues, Big Australia cheerleaders, and spineless bureaucrats. And the cracks? They’re now gaping chasms.

Economic Cannibalism: How the System Is Devouring Itself

Let’s start with the money. Because if mass immigration is so good for the economy, why are Australians struggling like never before?

Start with housing.

We are in the middle of the worst housing crisis in living memory. Property prices are out of reach for working Australians. Rents are skyrocketing, up more than 30% in many suburbs since 2022. Homelessness is soaring. People are living in tents, caravans, cars. Why? Because 1.4 million new people need somewhere to live—and our cities, suburbs, and infrastructure were never built to handle it. There is no mystery here. It’s supply and demand. More people, same amount of housing—prices explode.

And the government’s solution? Build more—while inviting more in. It’s a treadmill to nowhere. The more homes we build, the more migrants they bring in. That’s not policy. That’s planned collapse.

Hospitals are at breaking point. Emergency departments resemble disaster zones, with patients dumped in corridors and forced to wait over 24 hours for care. In 2022, Australians were literally waiting days to be admitted. Not because we lack hospitals—but because the population surge, driven by record immigration, has overwhelmed the system. The numbers don’t lie: elective surgeries soared past 770,000 in 2023–24, while waitlists blew out again. Sick Australians are being pushed to the back of the line to make room for a Labor-induced population boom.

Public schools? Overflowing. Classrooms designed for 20 now jam in 30 or more. In places like Ballarat, teachers are crying out for help as waves of non-English speaking students arrive without warning. Our children are the collateral damage. No one asked us. No one planned for it. And now the education system is sinking under the weight.

Try getting around the city during peak hour. Infrastructure is decades behind. Roads choked. Buses packed. Trains delayed. We were told “increased density” would solve the problem. Instead, it’s made it worse. The more they build, the more they bring in, and the more broken the system becomes. Even the Productivity Commission admits the economic gains of immigration barely flow to ordinary Australians. Most of it ends up in the pockets of the big corporates and property speculators.

And then there’s the international student racket.

Once a noble exchange of ideas and learning, the student visa system has morphed into a permanent residency pipeline—a cheap, backdoor migration program in disguise. Education providers have become glorified visa mills. The “students” arrive, work low-skill jobs, and stay. The universities cash in. The government cooks the books. And you’re left footing the bill.

