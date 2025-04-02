Dear friend,

The impact of mass migration isn’t just on services. It impacts who we are.

Suburbs that once defined the Australian spirit—mateship, openness, shared values—now resemble enclaves of foreign allegiance and tribal division. There are areas in our major cities where English is a second language, where the Australian flag is absent, and where new arrivals are never expected to integrate.

Do you recognise your country anymore?

Suburbs once rich in Australian values now reflect growing ethnic enclaves with little integration or national allegiance.

Many Australian-born families are relocating from areas they no longer recognise, creating silent demographic shifts termed “white flight.”

Incidents like Melbourne’s Moomba riots and youth crimes involving African gangs highlight rising tensions and community fear.

Europe’s experience with mass migration—marked by grooming scandals in the UK and violent crime in France, Sweden, and Germany—serves as a stark warning.

Multiculturalism, as opposed to assimilation, fosters division, violence, and social collapse under the guise of diversity.

Cultural Disintegration: What Happens When a Nation Loses Its Soul

People are leaving parts of Australia where there’s been a demographic shift. Quietly. It’s called white flight. Australian-born families are moving out of areas that no longer feel like home, replaced by communities with no shared language, no shared customs, and no loyalty to this land. The media ignores it. The politicians deny it. But we see it.

And when cultures with completely different norms and values move in en masse—without the expectation to assimilate—what do you think happens?

Take Melbourne. There has been a serious and ongoing youth crime wave involving groups of African descent. This isn’t some a “moral panic” as the mainstream media would suggest. It’s real. The Moomba Festival in 2016 was rocked by violent African gang riots. In the years that followed, police in Victoria confirmed the rise of gang-related home invasions, carjackings, and robberies—many involving Sudanese or South Sudanese youth. Fear swept through Melbourne’s outer suburbs. Residents locked their doors at dusk. It wasn’t racism—it was reality. And yet even police were castigated for focusing on the issue as if the fact that crimes were being committed by a ethnically-specific gang should be overlooked for the greater good.

But what greater good is served by this approach? We might pretend that ethnic gang crime isn’t ethnic but the victims and their families know differently. They also know that what they’re witnessing in the streets isn’t diversity but division. It’s a cultural divide that continues to widen.

The Global Warning: Europe’s Suicide Should Be Our Alarm Bell

What’s happening here is just a delayed version of what’s already destroyed social cohesion across Europe.

In the UK, the grooming gang scandals exposed one of the most disgraceful failures in modern history. In Rotherham alone, over 1,400 girls—mostly white, working-class—were raped, tortured, and trafficked by Pakistani Muslim gangs. Authorities knew. But they said nothing. They were too scared of being labelled racist. They let it happen. That’s what multiculturalism looks like when it metastasises.

In Rochdale, Oxford, Newcastle—everywhere—it was the same pattern. Police ignored victims. Politicians covered it up. The British state sacrificed its children to protect its image.

In Ireland, Dublin has been transformed beyond recognition. In 2023, a migrant from Algeria stabbed five people, including children, outside a primary school. The city erupted in riots. Irish citizens were furious. Their government responded by demonising the Irish people—calling them “far-right”—and then accelerating the intake of asylum seekers. Let that sink in.

In France, over 70% of solved rapes in Paris in 2023 were committed by foreign nationals. The suburbs—banlieues—have become no-go zones where police fear to tread. Even President Macron has warned of “parallel societies.” It’s too late for France.

Sweden? Gun crime, bombings, gang wars. A 2018 report showed 58% of convicted rapists had immigrant backgrounds—most from the Middle East and Africa. Sweden’s own Prime Minister admitted they “imported a crime problem” and that multiculturalism had failed.

And Germany? In 2021 alone, 86% of immigrant crime suspects were male. Over half were under 30. Berlin is now riddled with Middle Eastern clan-based violence and mass assaults at public festivals. What do you think happens when a nation imports young men from broken, violent cultures and lets them run wild?

This is what unchecked migration does.

This is what happens when borders mean nothing.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

To be continued tomorrow.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay