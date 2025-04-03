Dear friend,

Along with the economic and cultural issues that arise from mass migration, there are also geopolitical issues to consider. Indeed, in Australia, we are now seeing foreign wars playing out on our soil. And that is unacceptable.

Foreign wars are now fuelling violence on Australian streets, with synagogues vandalised and mosques threatened.

Migrants are bringing old hatreds, loyalties, and sectarian feuds into Australian suburbs, fracturing social cohesion.

The government has sacrificed freedom of speech to maintain order in a multicultural society, silencing critics instead of confronting agitators.

New laws punish those who speak out, while the real threats go unchecked—this is not harmony, it is repression.

Mass immigration has made free speech incompatible with democracy, and that trade-off is not acceptable.

The War Comes Home: Foreign Conflicts on Australian Streets

Australia is not Gaza. It is not Lebanon. It is not Israel. Yet, tit-for-tat reprisals are happening in our streets. Synagogues vandalised. Mosques threatened and attacked. What starts as overseas news headlines ends in violence on Australian pavements. And it always escalates.

What kind of country allows imported tribal hatred to erupt in its own suburbs? It doesn’t matter what flag they fly back home. It doesn’t matter who started what. If you come to this country, you leave that baggage at the door. That’s the deal. Or at least it should be. But under the current system? That deal is dead.

The social compact has broken down. Our so-called leaders have allowed the importation not just of people—but of loyalties, grudges, enemies, sects, and old wars. And now Australians are expected to tiptoe around explosive ethnic tensions within our own borders. This is not multiculturalism. This is madness.

Freedom of Speech: The First Casualty of Mass Immigration

Now it gets even darker. Because it’s not just your housing, your hospitals, your job, or your children’s schools on the chopping block—it’s your voice. Your freedom. Your right to speak your mind in your own country.

Chris Minns—Premier of New South Wales, the most populous state in the Commonwealth—just said the quiet part out loud. He admitted that in Australia, we don’t have free speech—because, in his words, we’re a “multicultural society.” That’s why, he says, we have hate speech laws. Because, according to him, you can’t have both.

Let that sink in. A sitting Premier just told the nation that multiculturalism and free speech are incompatible. That the only way to keep the peace in this government-mandated Tower of Babel is to gag you. Silence you. Criminalise your thoughts. Your opinions. Your truth.

And he’s not bluffing. Just weeks ago, Minns rammed through new hate speech legislation after imported conflicts ignited antisemitic displays in Sydney. But instead of going after the thugs, instead of targeting the ones causing the chaos, they passed laws aimed at you. At us. At anyone who dares to point out what’s really going on.

This is the beginning of speech-policing in the name of “harmony.” And it’s not unique to Australia. In the UK, they’ve already destroyed their democracy under the same excuse. Political censorship runs rampant. British citizens—men, women, teenagers—have been arrested and dragged through court for daring to criticise immigration online. For posting “mean tweets.” For questioning mass migration. For calling out the grooming gangs that their own government refused to touch. That’s what’s coming here. In fact, it’s already arrived.

They tell you that to live in a “diverse” society, you must surrender your rights. That to avoid offending someone, you must muzzle yourself. That to preserve “cohesion,” we must criminalise “offensive” speech, outlaw “hate,” and bend the knee to imported sensitivities.

What kind of democracy demands silence to function? It’s not democracy. It’s soft tyranny. And it’s all built on the altar of multiculturalism. So here’s the truth: if mass immigration requires you to give up free speech, then mass immigration must go. Full stop.

You cannot have open borders and an open society. You cannot have freedom and fear in the same breath. You cannot have a democracy and a dictatorship of feelings.

Premier Minns made it plain—you have to choose. So let’s make the choice now. Not tomorrow. Not at the next election. Now. Choose liberty. Cut immigration to save free speech. Shut the gates to keep democracy alive. Because if we don’t, they’ll come for your voice, your beliefs, your rights—and then they’ll come for you.

George Christensen

