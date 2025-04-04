Dear friend,

You didn’t imagine it. You weren’t overreacting. The changes you’ve seen—on your street, in your schools, in your hospitals, at the shops—they’re real. You felt it in your gut. You knew something was off.

Now you’ve seen it laid out in black and white.

The Labor Government has unleashed over 1.4 million migrants into Australia without a vote, triggering a housing crisis, hospital gridlock, and collapsing schools. • Entire suburbs have been transformed beyond recognition, with no integration, rising violence, and open hostility toward Australian identity.

Student visas are a rort—used as a backdoor for mass migration while locals carry the cost and the consequences.

The political class refuses to stop the flood, tightens censorship, and punishes anyone who speaks the truth.

National survival now hangs in the balance—immigration must be slashed, free speech restored, and Australia reclaimed.

You Knew Something Was Wrong. Now You Know Why.

Under Anthony Albanese and his Labor Government, over 1.4 million people have been dumped into Australia in a few short years. No pause. No planning. No vote. Just raw numbers—and you paying the price.

Your rent’s through the roof. You’ve watched young families squeezed out. You’ve seen Aussies—real battlers—sleeping in cars while the government rolls out the red carpet for newcomers. They told you it was a housing crisis. It’s not. It’s a population bomb.

Your hospital is no longer a place of care—it’s a waiting room for collapse. Emergency departments are jammed. Staff are quitting. Wait times have blown out. And they expect you to believe this has nothing to do with the surge in numbers? Pull the other one.

Schools? Overloaded. Teachers drowning. Aussie kids—your kids—falling behind as resources are diverted to students who can’t speak the language and don’t share the culture. And if you object, they call you a bigot.

Then there’s the student visa racket. You’ve now seen it for what it is—a con. A de facto migration pipeline. Universities and bureaucrats get rich while services buckle and your neighbourhood pays the price.

You’ve seen your suburb change before your eyes. Not gradually. Not naturally. But fast. Forced. Radical. Once-Australian communities now resemble third-world enclaves with zero integration and zero allegiance. The Australian flag comes down. Foreign banners go up. And if you say anything, you’re told to move—or shut up.

Well, Australians are moving. That’s “white flight.” Real. Quiet. Denied. And it’s happening now.

And it’s not just cultural transformation—it’s violence. African gangs. Home invasions. Public beatings. Headlines buried. Politicians silent.

Meanwhile, foreign conflicts are now raging here. Ancient tribal hatreds have landed in our cities—and the government imported it knowingly.

And still, they silence you. With new hate speech laws. Censorship. “Misinformation” crackdowns. None of it is about protecting society—it’s about protecting the lie. Protecting the failed multicultural narrative. And punishing the Australians who dare to question it.

You’ve seen the evidence. You know the cost. It’s not just economic. It’s not just social. It’s national. It’s existential.

The Time to Choose Is Now

This is the line in the sand.

Not just for your wallet. Not just for your kids. This is about your freedom. Your right to speak. Your right to belong. Your right to be Australian in your own country.

They said immigration was about compassion. About jobs. About growth.

They lied.

The cost is your home. Your voice. Your peace. Your safety. Your identity.

And the system hasn’t slowed—it’s accelerating. The floodgates are wide open. The visa loopholes are still wide open. The agitators are louder. The laws are tighter. The repression is getting worse.

So the question isn’t whether immigration has gone too far.

That question is dead and buried.

The question is: Do we take back Australia—or do we watch it die in silence?

We must shut the gates. Slash immigration to net zero. Tear up the student visa racket. Deport every non-citizen criminal. Reclaim our services. Demand assimilation. Punish divided loyalties. End multicultural appeasement. Enshrine free speech—real free speech—as sacred.

Because if we fail to act now, there won’t be a country left to defend.

This is your land. This is your fight.

Take it back.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

Authorised by G. Christensen, River Street, Mackay