Dear friend,

Barnaby Joyce isn’t finished. Not even close. And if the political establishment thought it could isolate him, sideline him, and watch him quietly fade out, it just created a far bigger problem for itself.

Let’s get one thing straight. Barnaby Joyce has given decades to this country. He’s a former Deputy Prime Minister. A former Leader of the Nationals. A former Queensland Senator. A former St George accountant. And now, the Member for New England is also a former member of the National Party. Now he’s a former member of the Nationals, having resigned from the party today.

Why? Because he refused to become a neutered seat-filler. He refused to bow to the Liberals. He refused to be gagged.

Barnaby Joyce has resigned from the Nationals after 30 years because the party no longer represents the people it was built to serve.

A long-running factional war, led by the “Anyone But Barnaby” camp, pushed him to the margins for refusing to bow to Liberal control.

Joyce’s Net Zero Repeal Bill showed real leadership, unlike the cowardice of those too scared to tear up the Climate Change Act or exit Paris.

Despite being sidelined, he stood his ground and exposed the rot inside the Coalition, calling out Dutton and Littleproud in the process.

He’s now seriously considering running for the Senate under One Nation, and if he does, he’ll be an unstoppable force for real Australians.

This war against Barnaby didn’t begin today. It has been waged quietly, maliciously, for years. It started when he dared to stand up to the Liberals as a Queensland senator. It escalated when Warren Truss, former Deputy Prime Minister who served alongside both Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull, stepped aside.

That’s when the so-called ABB faction formed. “Anyone But Barnaby.” Their sole objective was to stop him from leading. They failed. He became leader. And by extension, Deputy Prime Minister.

That victory lit a fuse.

On one side was Malcolm Turnbull, globalist, corporate-class, inner-Sydney elitist. On the other: Barnaby Joyce, plain-speaking grazier from Danglemah. Not a puppet. Not a pawn. And definitely not someone you could keep in line with a cocktail and a pat on the head.

Turnbull viewed politics as a platform to reshape Australia in his own image. Barnaby saw politics as a service to represent the backbone of the nation. Those in the weatherboard homes. Those running small businesses. The farmers, the truckies, the workers.

Turnbull hated him for that. And when Barnaby’s personal life became fodder for the press, his relationship with a former staffer who is now his wife and the mother of his children, the former investment banker swooped in, as if he were undertaking a corporate raid.

Turnbull issued public condemnations. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) engaged in private leaks, including disclosing the whereabouts of Barnaby’s partner to the media. And then there were blackmail threats against Barnaby of fabricated allegations of harassment going to the media if he didn’t resign. (For legal reasons, I’m not saying who made those blackmail threats!)

And the Nationals? The ABB faction didn’t rally behind their leader. They saw an opportunity to divide the spoils. Who’d take the reins? Who’d get the ministerial titles? I was there. I saw it all. It was stomach-churning.

What transpired after this is not widely known, but political operatives, including those from the Queensland LNP who have no connection to a New South Wales seat, came to New England to meet Barnaby and tried to strong-arm him into resigning. They carried with them threats and near-criminal demands. Instead of turning tail, Barnaby sent them packing.

He had lost the leadership of the party, but he hadn’t lost the fight.

Following Barnaby stepping down, Michael McCormack secured the leadership of the Nationals and Deputy Prime Ministership. He was, and still is, a true gentleman. A decent bloke. However, in Canberra, decency can be interpreted by some as a sign of weakness. By contrast, Barnaby was seen by his Liberal colleague as too bolshie and uncontrollable. So Scott Morrison, desperate to stop Barnaby from returning to the Cabinet table, tried his darnedest to make sure the Member for New England stayed buried, even resorting to quietly lobbying Nationals MPs about the Nationals leadership.

But fighters like Barnaby don’t stay buried.

He came back. And just in time to help the Nationals survive the 2022 election. While the Liberals were being electorally decimated, the Nationals, under Barnaby, didn’t lose a single seat.

But despite saving the party, Barnaby wasn’t rewarded, he was removed. During the election campaign, the ABB faction had people making calls to candidates they believed would likely win their seats. Those phone conversations were laced with malice and loathing against the party leader. And they worked. Now, stacked with some fresh faces already pre-programmed to hate Barnaby, the ABB mob moved on him. Another knifing. Another betrayal.

While he was subsequently made Shadow Veterans Affairs Minister and thus a Shadow Cabinet Minister in the new Dutton-Littleproud frontbench, behind the scenes, the Coalition leadership were doing what they could to make Barnaby resign before the 2025 election. Much to their chagrin, he didn’t. And after that disastrous election, Littleproud cited the need for “generational change” and punted Barnaby to the backbench.

So Barnaby did what he’s always done. He turned back to the people. He hit the road. He listened to workers, pensioners, farmers, and small business owners. Australians, smashed by cost-of-living pressures, soaring energy bills, regional hospital closures, and green “energy zones” crushing communities.

And he acted.

Enter the Net Zero Repeal Bill.

While, at surface level, it seems Barnaby won the fight against Net Zero with both the Nationals and the Liberals abandoning their prior commitment to that target by 2050, the reality is that the devil is in the detail.

Neither of the parties that make up the Coalition has agreed to repeal the Climate Change Act, nor have they agreed to rescind the Paris Agreement.

Barnaby’s bill did both of those things.

Without repealing the Climate Change Act and withdrawing from Paris, there will still be a powerful political signal that “climate action” remains a permanent priority in Australia. That means banks, regulators and activist bureaucrats will continue to wage war on coal, gas and job-creating heavy industry.

The Coalition’s current policy still maintains the Climate Change Authority and annual climate statements, providing an ongoing platform for alarmist pressure, scaring investors away from coal, gas, and industry, and nudging banks, regulators, and governments toward increasingly interventionist measures.

The real economic damage comes when this framework is plugged into other schemes (like the safeguard mechanism, energy rules and planning laws) and used as legal or political cover for higher costs and harsher restrictions.

Without targets, a climate-obsessed government could still weaponise it. And it doesn’t need to be a Labor government to be climate-obsessed. Need I mention Turnbull again?

Meanwhile, bubbling away in the background has been the rise of the ABB faction in the Nationals. Since the 2022 election, they’ve been in the ascendancy. I liken them to Liberal moderates, but in Akubras and RM Williams boots. They do mostly what the Liberals tell them to as well.

David Littleproud is most certainly one of them. So are most of the Nationals frontbench, save one or two. In fact, the majority of the party room now belongs to that camp. It’s a far cry from the old Country Party, and it’s clear as day that Barnaby and his ilk, like Senator Matt Canavan, Llew O’Brien and Colin Boyce, will never again be allowed near the reins of power.

They want that type gone. Out of the party. Out of Parliament. Out of public life.

So what does a man like Barnaby Joyce do when he’s told to get out?

He stands up. And fights.

Today, from his designated spot in the far corner of the House of Representatives near the exit doors to the chamber, what he called “the ejection seat,” Barnaby delivered the truth:

“There’s no doubt about it: this is the ejection seat. It’s about as far away as you can get from the dispatch box. If you’re sitting here, they want you out there. In the past, I was asked to leave twice by Peter Dutton. I suppose, when they talk about generational change, it’s pretty clear what people want. One of the biggest things, though, is that, after five weeks — I announced this about five weeks ago — apart from a 90-second phone conversation with the Leader of the Nationals, I’ve had no communication with either the leader or the Deputy Leader of the Nationals to try and resolve this, and that’s disappointing. So, after 30 years with the National Party, I am resigning from the party. That really leaves me with a heavy heart. I apologise for all the hurt that that will cause other people. I really do. But it’s not the most important thing. What is really important is that we understand those dealing with the cost-of-living crisis and that we go in to bat for them. What is really important is that they’re still building intermittent power precincts and swindle factories in regional areas and destroying communities such as my own. What is really important is that the Chinese communist government are breathing down our necks and each day become more provocative. What is really important is that we have regional hospitals without doctors in them. What I have to do, if I’m going to continue with that fight, is get myself into a better position than the ejection chair at the back bench of the Coalition in opposition.”

And just outside the chamber, he told the press that the “better position” could be a Senate seat, won under the One Nation banner.

If that happens, the Nationals are in for the political reckoning they deserve.

Because Barnaby won’t just scrape in. He will crush it. Come election day, that Senate column marked “One Nation” with lead candidate “Barnaby Joyce” will be a rallying point for Australians in New South Wales who are sick of being ignored.

Some, including friends of mine still in Parliament, say Barnaby’s doing this for himself. That it’s ego. That it’s ambition.

I say that’s garbage.

This country needs someone of his calibre in Parliament. Someone who will go to war for the little guy. Someone who will call out globalism, defend our sovereignty, fight the woke bureaucratic machine and remind Canberra what real leadership looks like.

For my part, I sent Barnaby Joyce a message before his resignation speech. I had a delayed flight and couldn’t speak to him in person. I said:

“I really wanted to see you… not to convince you one way or another but to say just this: that I firmly believe that Australia continues to need Barnaby Joyce. The Nationals have changed considerably. The element we represented has been kicked to the curb. And it very much looks like it’s not going to come back, or that element is not going to be given access to the reins of power again. So the question then is where does someone like Barnaby Joyce go to serve this country… and I think back to the start of your career, that really inspired me, as you were one of those people who were a sentinel in the Senate… The course of action I would want to see Barnaby Joyce take, for my two cents, is to be one of those sentinels in the Senate again… You can continue to serve the nation. You can continue to do a power of good, and I would encourage you to make your own decision and do what needs to be done for the good of the country.”

Today’s decision means this fight isn’t over. It’s only just beginning.

Barnaby Joyce has fire in the belly. He has a record of delivery. And he has unfinished business.

If he takes the plunge with One Nation, he won’t just be a candidate. He’ll be a national political force, right through the next Senate term, which goes to 2034… and possibly beyond.

Because this nation doesn’t need more consultants in suits pretending to be statesmen. It needs warriors.

It needs Barnaby Joyce.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

George Christensen

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.