Beaten. Bitten. Chained.
Nation First looks into the savage attack by parents on their daughter for refusing to marry a cousin.
Dear friend,
What’s the world coming to?
Can’t a parent discipline their kid in this country without being whisked before a judge?
I mean, what Aussie mum hasn’t beaten her 21-year-old daughter with a garden hose, bit her, bashed her head into a concrete wall repeatedly, and then had her chained up for refusing to marry her cousin?
Wait a minute...
