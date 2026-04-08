Ben Roberts-Smith: Prime Minister? (A Short Story)
Nation First imagines a man cleared in court turning the tables on the political establishment and storming all the way to The Lodge.
What proceeds is a work of fiction…
The courtroom was silent in a way that felt unnatural, not tense, not anxious, but something heavier and more final. Reporters leaned forward like hunters sensing the moment, observers sat frozen, and at the centre of it all stood Ben Roberts-Smith, a man built for war, now forced to fight a different kind of battle in front of his own nation.
The verdict came down in a single, unshaking voice.
“Not guilty.”
Continue reading on to find out how a decorated war hero cleared in court could turn the tables on the political establishment and storm all the way to The Lodge...
This is a fictional story imagining a dramatic twist in Australian politics, where a war hero’s courtroom victory becomes the catalyst for something far bigger.
Backed by Pauline Hanson, Barnaby Joyce and One Nation, he launches a no-holds-barred campaign that taps into a growing anger across Australia.
His message is simple and relentless: Australia First, take back control, and put everyday Australians ahead of elites and bureaucracies.
The political establishment laughs, then panics, as support surges past 40% and safe seats across Labor, Liberal and National heartlands begin to fall.
On election night, the unthinkable happens, a landslide victory that sweeps away the old order and installs Ben Roberts-Smith as Prime Minister.
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