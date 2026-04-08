What proceeds is a work of fiction…

The courtroom was silent in a way that felt unnatural, not tense, not anxious, but something heavier and more final. Reporters leaned forward like hunters sensing the moment, observers sat frozen, and at the centre of it all stood Ben Roberts-Smith, a man built for war, now forced to fight a different kind of battle in front of his own nation.

The verdict came down in a single, unshaking voice.

“Not guilty.”

Continue reading on to find out how a decorated war hero cleared in court could turn the tables on the political establishment and storm all the way to The Lodge...