Bergoglio’s Betrayal: The Vatican’s March Toward a One-World Religion
Nation First critiques Jorge Bergoglio’s radical shift from Christian truth to dangerous religious relativism.
Dear friend,
Pope Francis has done it again.
In his latest shocking move, he told a group of young people in Singapore that all religions are simply different paths to reach God.
Yes, you heard that right.
This isn’t just some off-the-cuff remark we can shrug off or that Pope-splaining Catholics can try and shoehorn into tradition—it’s a direct assault o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nation First, by George Christensen to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.