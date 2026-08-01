Dear friend,

NOTE: This article first appeared at ConfidentialDaily.com

What if the greatest loss of freedom wasn’t announced with soldiers in the streets, but quietly rolled out through smartphones, apps and everyday convenience?

When people imagine a surveillance state, they tend to picture George Orwell’s 1984: hidden microphones, secret police and government agents watching from the shadows.

The reality of 2026 is both less dramatic and, arguably, more unsettling.

Australians now carry, install and use surveillance technology throughout their everyday lives.

Governments, corporations and data brokers increasingly share an ecosystem built upon personal information.

Facial recognition, hidden tracking and expanding Digital ID systems are already raising serious concerns in Australia.

Surveillance powers introduced for safety or convenience rarely remain confined to their original purpose.

Australians must demand firm safeguards before constant monitoring becomes an unavoidable fact of life.

Most Australians voluntarily carry the most sophisticated surveillance device ever created in their pocket. Many have installed internet-connected cameras in their homes. Their watches monitor their heart rate. Their cars report telemetry. Their televisions collect viewing habits. Their online purchases, searches and movements generate a constant stream of data.

The question is no longer whether data is being collected.

The real question is who ultimately controls it, how long it is kept, and what it could be used for tomorrow.

That question sits at the heart of a lengthy essay by Milan Adams, published by Preppgroup and later featured by Zero Hedge. While some of its broader claims about intelligence capabilities and future technologies extend beyond what can presently be verified, its central warning deserves serious consideration. Surveillance today is no longer confined to governments. It has become an ecosystem where governments, technology companies, advertisers, data brokers and artificial intelligence increasingly intersect.

It all starts with convenience. Every modern convenience asks for just a little more information.

Want directions? Share your location. Want personalised recommendations? Let the app learn your habits. Want faster logins? Scan your face. Want to pay more easily? Store your card. Each individual decision appears harmless. Collectively, they create one of the most comprehensive personal profiles ever assembled.

Researchers and privacy advocates have warned for years that metadata, information about where you go, when you go there and who you communicate with, can often reveal as much as the content of communications themselves.

Your phone knows where you sleep. Your bank knows what you buy. Your supermarket knows what you eat. Your streaming services know what you watch. Your search engine often knows what worries you before you’ve spoken to another human being. None of this requires a government spy following you.

The surveillance economy largely builds itself.

Australians sometimes assume these debates are American or Chinese problems. They’re not.

Over the past year alone we’ve seen several significant developments.

Western Australia has begun trialling live facial recognition technology, with police scanning crowds at major events against watchlists of wanted offenders and missing persons. Police say images of people who are not matched are immediately discarded and that the technology improves public safety. Civil liberties groups, however, have warned about the precedent such systems create once they become normalised.

Australia’s Privacy Commissioner has also continued examining facial recognition technologies used by major retailers.

The long-running Bunnings case demonstrated just how difficult the legal and ethical questions have become. While the Administrative Review Tribunal accepted there were circumstances where facial recognition could be justified, it also affirmed that businesses must properly notify people and undertake rigorous privacy assessments before deploying such systems.

Meanwhile, regulators recently ruled against health providers that used hidden tracking pixels to transmit sensitive medical information to advertising platforms without adequate consent.

Many Australians had no idea that simply browsing fertility treatments or telehealth services could result in information flowing to third-party technology companies.

These are not speculative concerns. They are documented cases happening here in Australia.

The federal and state governments continue expanding Australia’s Digital ID framework, arguing it will make government services more secure, more convenient and less vulnerable to fraud.

Supporters point out that Digital ID is intended to be voluntary and designed to reduce unnecessary sharing of identity documents.

Critics, however, worry less about today’s promises than tomorrow’s possibilities.

History is filled with systems introduced for one purpose before gradually expanding into another.

Income tax was temporary. Anti-terror laws became permanent. Emergency powers have a habit of lingering.

The concern is not necessarily what today’s government intends. It is what future governments, perhaps during a crisis, might inherit.

When identity, payments, health records and online authentication increasingly converge into connected digital systems, the potential consequences of abuse naturally become much larger.

One of the biggest misconceptions about surveillance is that government sits at the centre of it. In reality, many of the richest collections of personal information belong to private companies.

Advertising technology firms, data brokers, retailers, smartphone manufacturers and social media companies collect enormous amounts of behavioural information every day.

Some of that data is bought, sold, aggregated and shared. Sometimes consumers knowingly agree. Often they don’t fully understand what they’ve consented to.

In many cases governments do not even need to conduct surveillance themselves. The information already exists.

Technology itself is not the villain. Modern medicine, navigation, communication and emergency services all rely upon data.

Most Australians would happily accept CCTV cameras in airports or DNA databases for violent offenders.

The difficult question is where reasonable security ends and continuous surveillance begins.

History shows that powers introduced for exceptional circumstances rarely shrink on their own. They usually expand.

New technologies also have a habit of finding uses their inventors never anticipated.

Artificial intelligence is making that expansion even more significant by allowing enormous quantities of data to be analysed automatically, finding patterns that no human investigator could ever detect manually.

Privacy is often treated as something only criminals care about. That is a mistake.

Privacy protects journalists speaking with confidential sources. It protects lawyers communicating with clients. It protects religious confession. It protects political dissent. It protects ordinary family life.

Perhaps most importantly, it protects the freedom to think, explore ideas and change your mind without every action being permanently recorded somewhere.

Whether Australians ultimately embrace more surveillance or demand stronger safeguards is a democratic choice. But it should be an informed one.

Because once surveillance infrastructure becomes normal, removing it is usually far harder than installing it.

The technologies arriving today may genuinely improve safety and convenience.

They may also become the foundations of something far more intrusive if future governments, or future corporations, decide to use them differently.

History suggests that powers capable of being expanded often are.

The time to debate those powers is before they become impossible to avoid, not after they have become an ordinary part of everyday life.

Until next time, God bless you, your family and nation.

Take care,

A Nation First Staff Writer

George Christensen is a former Australian politician, a Christian, freedom lover, conservative, blogger, podcaster, journalist and theologian. He has been feted by the Epoch Times as a “champion of human rights” and his writings have been praised by Infowars’ Alex Jones as “excellent and informative”.

George believes Nation First will be an essential part of the ongoing fight for freedom:

“The time is now for every proud patriot to step to the fore and fight for our freedom, sovereignty and way of life. Information is a key tool in any battle and the Nation First newsletter will be a valuable tool in the battle for the future of the West.” — George Christensen.

Find more about George at his www.georgechristensen.com.au website.

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