Dear friend,

The Bondi Beach terror attack did not happen in a vacuum. If you want to understand how two men could walk into one of Australia’s most iconic public spaces and turn a Jewish family event into a killing ground, you have to stop staring at the crime scene and start staring at the shooters.

Because the real scandal is not that Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram were “unknown”. The scandal is how much of their story sits inside the gaps of our immigration system, our intelligence culture, our policing databases, and our national refusal to name the ideology driving it.

This is a deep dive into who they were, how they lived, how they moved, and how Australia allowed them to become lethal.