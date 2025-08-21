Dear friend,

Freedom once defined Great Britain. Now, it’s being dismantled under the comforting guise of safety and progress. What was once unthinkable has become routine, as state power grows and speech is silenced in plain sight.

Britain has descended into soft totalitarianism, where free speech is punished under the guise of safety and inclusion.

The Online Safety Act, introduced under Theresa May, marked the beginning of a surveillance state that now censors dissent and criminalises ordinary opinions.

Political persecution is rampant, with daily arrests over speech and a vast number of logged “non-crime hate incidents” targeting those who question official narratives.

Globalist forces are advancing control through censorship, surveillance, and laws that criminalise criticism, while the public suffers under economic and social decay.

This authoritarian trend is not isolated to Britain; it’s mirrored across Western nations like Australia, Canada, and the US, all pushing similar agendas under the cover of protecting citizens

Of those who fought the Nazis, those who stood firm against communism, do you think any of them believed their sacrifice would one day end with modern Britain not just sliding into totalitarianism, but celebrating it with pride?

Thirty people in the United Kingdom are arrested daily for expressing their views. Just two decades ago, such a headline would’ve belonged in the most backward, despotic corners of the world.

But here we are. In 2025. In Britain. THIS is the headline, while the economy collapses and the once-great public services rot from within.

And make no mistake, the rot that gave rise to this dystopia didn’t begin in ancient history. It’s recent. It began under Theresa May’s so-called leadership. Under her reign, the Online Safety Act was sold to the public as a shield to protect children from harm.

But what did it actually do?

It helped birth a surveillance state, where everyday people now live in fear of a knock at the door. Where companies pre-emptively censor themselves to avoid fines. Where you think twice, maybe three times, before posting anything that might deviate from the “official” government line.

Let’s get real: this is political persecution, pure and simple. Over 30 arrests a day for “speech crimes.” More than 250,000 “non-crime hate incidents” have been logged in just a few years. And most of these so-called “offences” are not even close to hate speech.

They are people daring to question government narratives. On immigration. On gender. On national identity.

But even that’s not enough for the globalist machine pulling the strings. The W.E.F.-backed regime isn’t stopping. They’re pushing to outlaw “banter” at work. They’re demanding backdoor access to encrypted apps so they can listen in on your private conversations. And they’re inching towards what can only be described as blasphemy laws, criminalising criticism of Islam under the banner of “Islamophobia.”

These laws aren’t about safety. Britain is more dangerous now than it has been in decades. They’re not protecting the vulnerable either; it’s the average citizen who cops the punishment while real criminals walk free.

So what’s the endgame?

It’s control. They want obedience. Silence. Submission. All wrapped in the soft language of “safety” and “inclusion.”

Why? It’s about shutting you up while the cost of living crushes families, while the elites rake in profits from the chaos, while they divide and distract us.

Under the guise of “safety”, the government keeps overreaching its mandate and suppressing the very democratic voices it claims to represent.

The same script that turned the UK into a cautionary tale is being played out in Australia as well. Right now, the Albanese Labor Government is using the excuse of “protecting children” as a Trojan horse for expanding the surveillance state, replete with censorship and digital identification. The same ploy. The same agenda.

In fact, it’s the same across most of the Western world. Canada is going down this dark path, as is New Zealand, Europe, and even the USA, where, despite its First Amendment constitutionally protecting free speech, liberal States such as California are imposing so-called misinformation takedown directives upon social media platforms.

The question is, will a free people sit by and let that happen? Or are we going to stand our ground and resist this creeping authoritarianism?

