Britain’s Two-Tier Police Have Done It Again
Nation First reports on the disturbing rise of two-tier policing in Britain, where white victims are treated as suspects while their attackers walk away.
Dear friend,
Britain’s police have done it again. Another white young man is attacked in the street, police step in, and somehow the man on the ground ends up feeling the full force of the law while those who attacked him get away scot-free.
We saw something far worse with Henry Nowak. Henry had been stabbed five times. He told police he had been stabbed …
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